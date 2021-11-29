She’s back: Sweden’s Andersson elected PM for the second time

Sweden's first women premier just squeezed in by the narrowest of possible margins in a parliamentary vote - © AFP

Sweden’s first female prime minister Magdalena Andersson, leader of the minority Social Democrats, was reappointed on Monday days after she quit amid political turmoil and jostling ahead of elections.

Last Wednesday, lawmakers elected Andersson as prime minister but she resigned just hours later after her budget failed to pass through parliament and the Green Party quit her coalition government, reports the AFP.

“Like all minority governments, we will seek co-operation with other parties in parliament, and I see good opportunities to do so,” Andersson, whose party holds 100 seats in the 349-seat parliament, told a news conference, per Reuters.

“The Social Democrats have the biggest party group in parliament by a wide margin. We also have a long tradition of cooperation with others and stand ready to do what is needed to lead Sweden forward.”

On Monday, in a 101 -173 vote with 75 abstentions, the 349-seat Riksdag elected Andersson as prime minister. She will form a one-party, minority government. Her Cabinet is expected to be named Tuesday.

Under the Swedish Constitution, prime ministers can be named and govern as long as a parliamentary majority — a minimum of 175 lawmakers — is not against them.

In a speech to parliament, Center Party leader Annie Loof said a female prime minister “means a lot to many girls and women, to see this glass roof shattered. I am proud that (the Center Party) is involved and makes this possible.” Her party abstained from voting for or against Andersson, paving the way for her election.

Andersson will be formally installed following an audience with King Carl XVI Gustav, Sweden’s figurehead monarch, according to the Associated Press.