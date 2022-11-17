Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Salvadoran president vows to buy ‘one #Bitcoin every day’

President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador, the first country to make bitcoin legal tender, said the nation would buy one unit of the currency every day.
AFP

Published

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele's decision to make bitcoin a legal tender helped propel the cryptocurrency to new heights in 2021. — © AFP
Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele's decision to make bitcoin a legal tender helped propel the cryptocurrency to new heights in 2021. — © AFP

President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador, the first country to make bitcoin legal tender, said Thursday the nation would buy one unit of the currency every day, doubling down in the face of public criticism of his embrace of the crypto money.

“We are buying one #Bitcoin every day starting tomorrow,” the president tweeted.

Bitcoin traded at about $16,500 per unit on Thursday, down from $45,000 in September 2021 when El Salvador adopted the cryptocurrency, and some $68,000 two months later — its highest historic value.

Bukele’s idea was to give more Salvadorans access to banking services and to promote crypto money transfers from some three million expats, mainly in the United States, to relatives back home.

Remittances make up more than a quarter of El Salvador’s gross domestic product.

But according to data from the Salvadoran Central Bank a year after the introduction of bitcoin, “less than two percent” of remittances were made using the cryptocurrency.

The measure has been questioned by International Monetary Fund and World Bank due, among other things, to the currency’s notorious volatility.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele's idea to make bitcoin legal tender was to give more Salvadorans access to banking services and to promote crypto money transfers from some three million expats, mainly in the United States, to relatives back home

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele’s idea to make bitcoin legal tender was to give more Salvadorans access to banking services and to promote crypto money transfers from some three million expats, mainly in the United States, to relatives back home – Copyright AFP/File Aleksey Filippov

Taking advantage of the plummeting prices, Bukele bought 80 bitcoin with public funds for $19,000 each in July, bringing the Central American country’s total reserves to 2,381 units.

But an opinion poll last month showed more than three-quarters of Salvadorans thought Bukele’s adoption of the coin was a “failure,” and fewer than a quarter used it.

The study, conducted by the University of Central America, found that nearly 80 percent of Salvadorans believe their president “should not continue to spend public money to buy bitcoin.”

On Wednesday, El Salvador’s ambassador in Washington Milena Mayorga, a Bitcoin promotor, told state TV Canal 10 its use “is a process, first we have to get to know it, education is the key.”

In this article:Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Cybersecurity and 2023: Is telecoms especially vulnerable?

5 billion of the 16.7 billion malicious transactions targeted unknown, unmanaged and unprotected APIs.

10 hours ago
GE Aviation's aircraft engine technology was the target of a Chinese espionage operation, according to the US Justice Department GE Aviation's aircraft engine technology was the target of a Chinese espionage operation, according to the US Justice Department

Business

Chinese spy jailed for 20 years for economic espionage

A Chinese intelligence officer was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a US court for stealing technology from US and French aerospace firms.

19 hours ago
Zhao, who founded Binance in Shanghai in 2017, has emerged as the most central and most visible figure in crypto Zhao, who founded Binance in Shanghai in 2017, has emerged as the most central and most visible figure in crypto

Business

Binance boss pledges to release audit, throws ‘psychopath’ jab

The head of Binance, the world's top cryptocurrency exchange, pledged Thursday to release an audit into the firm.

22 hours ago
The US FBI chief says they are investigating a number of cases in which people armed drones with explosives The US FBI chief says they are investigating a number of cases in which people armed drones with explosives

Business

FBI probing cases of bomb-laden drones in US

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday the agency is investigating several cases in which people sought to fly drones equipped with home-made bomb.

16 hours ago