Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Russia tycoon denounces Kremlin’s ‘massacre’ in Ukraine

Published

Tinkov attending an economic forum in Saint Petersburg in 2019
Tinkov attending an economic forum in Saint Petersburg in 2019 - Copyright AFP Yasuyoshi CHIBA
Tinkov attending an economic forum in Saint Petersburg in 2019 - Copyright AFP Yasuyoshi CHIBA

Russian tycoon Oleg Tinkov on Tuesday denounced Moscow’s “massacre” in pro-Western Ukraine and urged the West to help end “this insane war”.

Offering some of the strongest criticism of the Kremlin’s military action in Ukraine by a prominent Russian, Tinkov claimed online that 90 percent of Russians were “AGAINST this war” and called the country’s forces a “shit army.”

One of Russia’s best-known entrepreneurs, Tinkov founded Tinkoff Bank in 2006. He has been based outside Russia in recent years. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24 to “de-Nazify” the pro-Western country. The conflict has killed thousands of people and displaced more than 12 million in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

“Waking up with a hangover, the generals realised that they have a shit army,” Tinkov, 54, said in a post on Instagram.

“And how will the army be good, if everything else in the country is shit and mired in nepotism, sycophancy and servility?”

The businessman, who has been targeted by Western sanctions, added: “I don’t see a SINGLE beneficiary of this insane war! Innocent people and soldiers are dying.”

Switching to English, Tinkov, who stepped down as chairman of Tinkoff Bank in 2020, said:

“Dear ‘collective West’ please give Mr.Putin a clear exit to save his face and stop this massacre. Please be more rational and humanitarian.”

He posted his statement on the 55th day of Moscow’s military campaign, with Russian forces unleashing a major new offensive in the eastern Donbas region.

“90 percent of Russians ARE against this war!” Tinkov said. “Of course there are morons who draw Z but 10 percent of any country are morons,” he said, referring to what has become a Russian symbol of support for the war.

He added that Kremlin officials were “in shock” that they and their children will no longer be able to spend their summer holidays on the Mediterranean. “Businessmen are trying to rescue what’s left of their property,” he added.

Russian authorities have sought to muffle dissent over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, impose  prison terms of up to 15 years for publishing “fake news” about the army.

Tinkoff Bank said in a statement it would not comment on Tinkov’s “private opinion”, saying he no longer took decisions regarding operations across companies under the Tinkoff brand.

“He is not a Tinkoff employee, has not been in Russia for a long time and has been dealing with health issues in recent years,” the statement added.

In this article:Business, Conflict, Russia, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Rubizhne came under intense Ukrainian artillery and mortar fire on Monday, AFP journalists saw Rubizhne came under intense Ukrainian artillery and mortar fire on Monday, AFP journalists saw

World

Russia’s Donbas offensive advances with fall of Kreminna

The capture of the city of Kreminna may have heralded the start of a major Russian offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

18 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: The downsides of a pointless war – ‘Total war’ is leading to future total failure

One of the most consistent things about self-serving delusions is that they justify themselves with other delusions.

17 hours ago
A belated #MeToo awakening in Greece has shed more light on abuse of women in the country A belated #MeToo awakening in Greece has shed more light on abuse of women in the country

World

Greek women confront macho culture fuelling femicides

Greek activists say the conservative country has yet to fully dismantle traditional, patriarchal attitudes that lead to violence against women.

18 hours ago

World

UN to debate move to limit veto power of Security Council permanent members

An old idea aimed at making Security Council permanent members cut back use of their veto powers, it has been revived.

14 hours ago