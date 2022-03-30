Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Pro-Bolsonaro deputy holes up in Brazil Congress, defying court

A Brazilian lawmaker allied with President Jair Bolsonaro barricaded himself inside Congress to fight a Supreme Court judge’s order.

Published

Far-right Congressman Daniel Silveira, an ex-policeman serving his first term in Brazil's lower house, camped out in his office in Brasilia in defiance of a court order from Justice Alexandre de Moraes
Far-right Congressman Daniel Silveira, an ex-policeman serving his first term in Brazil's lower house, camped out in his office in Brasilia in defiance of a court order from Justice Alexandre de Moraes - Copyright POOL/AFP Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
Far-right Congressman Daniel Silveira, an ex-policeman serving his first term in Brazil's lower house, camped out in his office in Brasilia in defiance of a court order from Justice Alexandre de Moraes - Copyright POOL/AFP Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV

A Brazilian lawmaker allied with President Jair Bolsonaro barricaded himself inside Congress Tuesday night to fight a Supreme Court judge’s order for him to be fitted with an ankle monitor.

Far-right Congressman Daniel Silveira, an ex-policeman serving his first term in Brazil’s lower house, camped out in his office in Brasilia in defiance of the court order from Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who found the lawmaker violated his bail by continuing to take part in a movement calling for the Supreme Court to be overthrown.

Silveira, 39, has been a leading figure in protests and online activism by hardline Bolsonaro supporters, who accuse the Supreme Court of blocking the president’s agenda and want to see it dissolved.

“This chamber is inviolable. A congressman is sovereign in the chamber,” Silveira told the media, which broadcast images of him carrying a small mattress to sleep in his office.

“I want to see if (Moraes) is ready to double down on his bet,” he added, accusing the judge of “censorship.”

Silveira was arrested in February 2021 for allegedly plotting “acts aimed at harming (the Supreme Court) and the democratic rule of law.”

He was released in November on condition he refrain from communicating with other leaders of the movement and stay off social networks.

But prosecutors told the high court he had continued participating in anti-democratic events.

Lawmakers from Brazil’s powerful Evangelical Christian coalition held a prayer vigil Wednesday in the Congress building for Silveira, who like Bolsonaro is a self-declared admirer of Brazil’s 1964-1985 military dictatorship.

The new ruling bars Silveira from public events and orders him to remain in Rio de Janeiro, where he lives, except for official duties in Brasilia.

Bolsonaro said in December it “hurt (his) heart” to see Silveira jailed, citing his case as an example of overreach by the Supreme Court, with which he has often clashed.

In this article:Brazil, Congress, Court, Politics
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Ukraine’s military Internet provider brought down by cyberattack

Ukraine's national telecoms operator Ukrtelecom has been rocked by a cyberattack.

19 hours ago
Zelensky said the strike had killed seven people and wounded 22 others Zelensky said the strike had killed seven people and wounded 22 others

World

‘Revenge’: Russia strikes break eery quiet in battered Mykolaiv

Russian rocket strike ripped a gaping hole through local government building, killing seven people.

19 hours ago
Workers prepare bread at a bakery in the war-torn Yemeni capital Sanaa Workers prepare bread at a bakery in the war-torn Yemeni capital Sanaa

World

Muslims face frugal Ramadan as Ukraine war drives up food prices

"High prices affect and spoil the spirit of Ramadan," said Sabah Fatoum, a resident of the Israeli-blockaded Gaza strip.

11 hours ago
Lidiia Zhgyr has found herself on the frontlines of an information war, battling pro-Russia bias, trolls and censorship Lidiia Zhgyr has found herself on the frontlines of an information war, battling pro-Russia bias, trolls and censorship

World

‘I won’t stop talking’: Ukrainians in China fight disinformation

Ukrainians in China have found themselves on the frontlines of an information war, battling pro-Russia bias.

15 hours ago