Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Prince Charles to reflect on Indigenous abuse on Canada visit

Published

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will visit Canada next month where they will acknowledge the abuse of Indigenous children in the country's school system
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will visit Canada next month where they will acknowledge the abuse of Indigenous children in the country's school system - Copyright KCNA VIA KNS/AFP STR
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will visit Canada next month where they will acknowledge the abuse of Indigenous children in the country's school system - Copyright KCNA VIA KNS/AFP STR

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are to acknowledge the abuse of thousands of Indigenous children by Canada’s school system during a visit next month, his office said on Tuesday.

The Prince of Wales, 73, and Duchess of Cornwall, 74, will take part in “a solemn moment of reflection and prayer” shortly after arriving at St John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, on May 17.

The meeting at a so-called Heart Garden on the grounds of Government House will be “with Indigenous leaders and community members in the spirit of reconciliation”, said Charles’ deputy private secretary Chris Fitzgerald.

“Heart Gardens are in memory of all Indigenous children who were lost to the residential school system, in recognition of those who survived, and the families of both,” he added.

Pope Francis earlier this month apologised to Canada’s Indigenous peoples for a century of abuse committed at Church-run residential schools.

Charles’ mother, Canada’s head of state Queen Elizabeth II, last year sent a message of support to mark the country’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The queen joined Canadians “to reflect on the painful history that Indigenous peoples endured in residential schools in Canada, and on the work that remains to heal and to continue to build an inclusive society”.

Some 150,000 Indigenous, Metis and Inuit children were forcibly enrolled from the late 1800s to the 1990s in 139 residential schools across Canada, spending months or years isolated from their families, language and culture.

Many of the children were physically and sexually abused by headmasters and teachers, and thousands are believed to have died of disease, malnutrition or neglect.

A truth and reconciliation commission concluded in 2015 that the failed government policy of assimilation amounted to “cultural genocide”.

Discoveries of 1,300 unmarked student graves at several of the former schools since last May — with ongoing searches expected to uncover many more — has shocked Canada.

Governor General Mary Simon, the first Indigenous woman to serve as the queen’s representative in Canada, called the pope’s apology a “historic and emotional day for Indigenous peoples across Canada”.

The royals’ three-day visit is to mark the queen’s Platinum Jubilee year and will also see them visit the Northwest Territories on the other side of the vast country.

In this article:Britain, Canada, Indigenous, Royals
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government have enacted a series of measures aimed at limiting the fallout of sanctions imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government have enacted a series of measures aimed at limiting the fallout of sanctions imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine

World

Op-Ed: Russia is losing its soul in Ukraine as US talks about weakening Russia

Russia can threaten anyone and everyone. Nobody’s listening anymore.

6 hours ago
A Ukrainian serviceman looks at a Russian ballistic missile's booster stage that fell in a field in Bohodarove in eastern Ukraine. Kyiv is seeking more heavy weapons to fight back A Ukrainian serviceman looks at a Russian ballistic missile's booster stage that fell in a field in Bohodarove in eastern Ukraine. Kyiv is seeking more heavy weapons to fight back

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

A Ukrainian serviceman looks at a Russian ballistic missile's booster stage that fell in a field in Bohodarove in eastern Ukraine. Kyiv is seeking...

9 hours ago
Ukrainian servicemen in Kyiv load a truck with the FGM-148 Javelin, an American man-portable anti-tank missile provided by US to Ukraine as part of continued military support in February 2022, just days before Russia invaded its neighbor Ukrainian servicemen in Kyiv load a truck with the FGM-148 Javelin, an American man-portable anti-tank missile provided by US to Ukraine as part of continued military support in February 2022, just days before Russia invaded its neighbor

World

US ships artillery to Ukraine to destroy Russian firepower

The push by the United States to send artillery to Ukraine aims to degrade Russian forces.

20 hours ago
A mock tombstone portraying Russian President Vladimir Putin is displayed on a road outside Zaporizhzhia on April 25, 2022 A mock tombstone portraying Russian President Vladimir Putin is displayed on a road outside Zaporizhzhia on April 25, 2022

World

Russia warns of WWIII ahead of Western summit on arms to Ukraine

Russia has warned of the "real" threat of World War III breaking out, ahead of a Tuesday meeting between the United States and allies.

13 hours ago