World

Original Apple built by Jobs and Wozniak auctioned

An original Apple computer, handbuilt by company founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak 45 years ago, goes under the hammer in the U.S.

Published

There were only 200 Apple-1 computers made, a handful of which have come to the market over the last decade, including this one, which sold at auction in New York in 2014 - Copyright AFP Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS
There were only 200 Apple-1 computers made, a handful of which have come to the market over the last decade, including this one, which sold at auction in New York in 2014 - Copyright AFP Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS

An original Apple computer, handbuilt by company founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak 45 years ago, goes under the hammer in the United States on Tuesday.

The functioning Apple-1, the great, great grandfather of today’s sleek chrome-and-glass Macbooks, is expected to fetch up to $600,000 at an auction in California.

The so-called “Chaffey College” Apple-1, is one of only 200 made by Jobs and Wozniak at the very start of the company’s oddessy from garage start-up to megalith worth $2 trillion.

What makes it even rarer is the fact it is encased in koa wood — a richly pattinated wood native to Hawaii. Only a handful of the original 200 were made in this way.

Apple-1s were mostly sold as component parts by Jobs and Wozniak. One computer shop that took delivery of around 50 units decided to encase some of them in wood, the auction house said.

“This is kind of the holy grail for vintage electronics and computer tech collectors,” Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen told the Los Angeles Times. “That really makes it exciting for a lot of people.”

Auctioneers John Moran say the device, which comes with a 1986 Panasonic video monitor, has only ever had two owners.

“It was originally purchased by an electronics professor at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga, California, who then sold it to his student in 1977,” a listing on the auction house’s website says.

The Los Angeles Times reported the student — who has not been named — paid just $650 for it at the time.

That student now stands to make a pretty penny: A working Apple-1 that came to the market in 2014 was sold by Bonhams for more than $900,000.

“A lot of people just want to know what kind of a person collects Apple-1 computers and it’s not just people in the tech industry,” Cohen said.

In this article:Apple Computers, Apple-1, Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak
