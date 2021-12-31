Op-Ed: When was the last time you were killed and eaten by a cannabis user? — The current state of hysteria about weed

Brazilian agronomist Diogo Mantovanelli inspects cannabis plants at the Medical Cannabis Research and Patient Support Association (APEPI) production farm in Paty dos Alferes, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil on September 9, 2021. — © AFP

While trudging through the news, I happened to find an interesting bit of info. According to Cannabis.net, Brazilian researchers have found that daily use of cannabis improves the quality of life. Self-serving, perhaps, given the name of the website? Actual research? Or just another bit of flying info-debris about weed?

Turns out it was actual research. Unlike a lot of weed news, this one is actually interesting. It includes things like “Cannabis users tend to be more active than their non-smoking counterparts.” More interesting than the usual aren’t we wonderful for using/not using weed, and at least some three-dimensional research content.

Information about cannabis is all over the shop. It’s un-systemic. It’s usually babble. There are way too many agendas, insane and otherwise, pro and anti. Scientific study is basically hamstrung by this lunacy.

Now that big money is entering the marijuana industry, that’s a further non-plausible-information generator. We’re only so far away from “I became a better plumbing fitting eating new improved polka dot heads for potheads.” Note the obsessively up-to-date slang references. You can always rely on the corporate culture to be at least 3 generations behind the times.

The ultra-negative anti-weed “information” is actually somehow worse. We’re talking about an almost bottomless standard of information quality here.

The Daily Mail (Murdoch) for example has a current piece indicating that cannabis plants may absorb heavy metals. True, but spun out of all proportion. All plants may absorb heavy metals, you morons. Depends where they’re grown, and why the idiots growing them aren’t using hydro like normal human beings. You can see how the actual object of this piece is anti-weed rather than actual news of any kind.

The endless anti-weed stuff is staple fodder for the right-wing. It’s the Big Mac of ignoramus-level media. It’s something you can do about they-thar hippies, too, consarn it. Something to be self-righteous about, in the total absence of real information or any whole number in your IQ. I’ve been seeing it for decades, and they just recycle it.

So what’s unexpected about lousy information, you ask, hoping to do some breathing sometime? It’s normal. The black hole of sucking, circular non-information for placid ignoramuses is creating thousands of jobs, too. Idyllic, isn’t it?

…Never mind the facts, let’s grovel and goosestep along with compulsive negativity

There’s a degree of responsibility involved, even for the progressively more absurd mainstream media. Weed is unarguably now one of the least definitely lethal things in any consumer market. That’s in comparison to crack, bath salts, fentanyl cocktails, meth, booze, cut-to-pieces-with-god-knows-what coke and just about anything oozing out of the alleged food industry.

Weed chemistry is incredibly complex. It’s barely been researched. Cannabis contains a huge range of terpenes that may or may not have high medical values or other uses. The usual slant of “information”, however, even on Wikipedia, is mostly all about negative effects.

Cannabis is one of the oldest drugs in use in the world. Nobody on Earth had any problem with it at all until the 20th century, including conservatives. Then it became a crusade.

In the absence of any other information, it was first said that weed affected morals. That’s more or less rock bottom in rational arguments. …But hey- It started the triumphant War on Drugs which has made organized crime richer than ever. How bad could it be?

I mean, it’s not like organized crime has so much money it could influence politicians, is it? Or pay for insane social and business policies to make more money? Or keep money launderers in a state of affluence, etc.?

Since which interestingly moneymaking series of events, any amount of similar information has been produced proving to someone that weed is some form of genocide. Cannabis users are deranged, delusional, and well, just plain icky. So there.

…Except the hard science on the subject of cannabis is going very much the other way. Chronic pain management with medicinal cannabis is now standard except in Puritan environments. (Of course, the chronic pain cannabis users aren’t allowed to get high. Why should they be happy as well as pain-free, the selfish bastards?)

After all, If god wanted people to be pain-free, surely he’d have created some sort of natural medicine? One that grew only in expensive specialist medical practices with some heart-warming and preferably psychotic bureaucracy…? Oh, and a healthy dose of patronizing condescension, too.

If you can find any rational objectivity in the information about cannabis, congratulations. It ain’t easy. You’ll find equally hostile coverage on the subject of long-term use of cannabis, in which usually all long-term users are portrayed as virtual invalids.

The fact that hundreds of millions or billions of occasional or regular users don’t seem to be cluttering up the hospitals, of course, is neither here nor there. Unlike alcoholics, junkies, coke freaks, and meth users, this pernicious weed has apparently made living wrecks out of them according to someone.

Get serious, you necro-clowns.

We’re not exactly short of examples of serious damaging drug use effects. The bottom line here is that just about everything but weed, legal or otherwise, produces easily visible huge numbers of human train wrecks.

Legalization and decriminalization didn’t just happen for no reason. It was the right response to a truly chronic non-problem. The police, courts, and pretty much everyone else had better things to do than foam at the mouth about a few stoned people enjoying themselves.

So why the ongoing hate campaigns against weed?

Does the risk of listening to a poem, looking at a sketch or being assaulted by someone’s new song really do you that much damage?

That was about as savage as it got during the hippie days, and not much has changed. Try reporting that and see what happens. Too obvious, isn’t it?