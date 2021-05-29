Op-Ed – When America and reality finally lost contact – Senate kills Capitol riots commission

Washington, Capitol Hill, the seat of the U.S. government. — Photo: © Mark Wilson, Getty/AFP

Republicans have voted against a commission into Capitol riots by supporters of a Republican “president” which specifically threatened Republicans. This is the level of comprehension which has killed global perceptions of America as a rational entity.

Senators who voted for this atrocity are referred to as “loyal to Donald Trump”.

Donald who?

You mean the multiple times corporate bankrupt, sometime game show host who never said or did a damn thing about anything for most of his life? Who was a Democrat party member for years? Who walked all over the Republican party nomination and trash-talked any number of Republican nominees?

…Who hired and fired more people in four years than any number of previous administrations? Who was indicted twice? Whose corporation is now under grand jury criminal investigation in New York?

…The guy who has yet to say a single word of sympathy for the 500,000+ Americans who died on his self-obsessed watch? The guy with the NY charity issues? The guy with the endless lies counter at 30,573?

The Grand Old Doormats are consistent. They now have no leadership at all, so they hang on to the past. That may be a very bad, but for Republicans perfectly normal, idea.

Electorally, 2024 is a very long way away. Legally, it’s many thousands of light-years away. Trump is going to be busy for the foreseeable future with much-publicized multiple civil cases and litigation.https://www.justsecurity.org/75032/litigation-tracker-pending-criminal-and-civil-cases-against-donald-trump/

So the Republicans’ “loyalty” is to what, exactly? Conspiracy theories? Stupid MAGA caps? The dazzling legal future of Donald Trump? What loyalty has he ever shown them?

This is America? How?

The slow, hideous self-immolation of America is horrible to watch. Every day of Trump was revolting to see. The sheer sleaze and insanity of American conservative politics is appalling. Even Nixon didn’t get this level of global contempt and disgust.

Trump as an image of America may sell to hicks, hacks, and rednecks, but not to the world. Trump is gone. America’s credibility wasn’t done any favors in Trump’s tenure as president. A lot of long-time hard-earned goodwill paid for with many lives by America was put under severe strain. Nothing else has come close to doing that, even Vietnam.

Globally, Trump was barely there in the first place outside America; just a lot of noise and a certain existential stench as far as the world was aware. Nobody on Earth outside America gave a damn what he said. Most of his drama queen presidency was ignored, some of it simply despised.

What is this place, where old political fiction and ancient plutobrat tantrums are the basis of votes in the Senate? What ridiculous, Rube Goldberg-esque death rattle of the pretence of sanity could it be? This vote is the real, irrefutable, end of an image of America which has endured since the Revolutionary War.

Does “Liberty” mean pandering to mediocrities?

It didn’t.

There’s a big difference.

America needs to make the distinction, preferably ASAP. This is how superpowers die. The internal decay kills them.

A bit of friendly advice, America – Lose this travesty and everything to do with it. You’ll feel a lot better.