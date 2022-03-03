Op-Ed: This unholy mess is ‘according to plan’? Russian military bingo not looking good

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, is just 60 kilometres from the Russian border and has seen some of the fiercest fighting of the war so far - Copyright AFP ISAAC LAWRENCE

Maybe Putin has a publicist on work experience. Maybe that publicist is a sycophantic, senile, teddy bear. A teddy bear with a few too many communication and comprehension skills issues. To say Russia’s raffle of an invasion of Ukraine is going ‘according to plan’ is really stretching reality.

Put it this way:

Nobody else has ever had a 60km “breakdown” of hundreds of vehicles in modern military history.

There are enough BMP and BRDM parts in Russia to build Mount Everest, and none of them are in Ukraine?

No fuel, again? Maybe Russia needs better caterers? Or perhaps a nice lady with a spare pumpkin, some obliging mice and a wand?

Hitting that many civilian targets also means you’re not hitting equally many military targets.

Time is running out for Russia on the ground. Those “troops” have now been in combat, roaming around like lost sheep, for a week.

They can’t be in good condition. Some of them don’t even have food.

What about everything else they also obviously don’t have, like competent leadership and any sort of tactical sense?

The US took out Iraq in 3 days. Russia can’t even make itself look tactically credible in a week against much smaller forces.

Attrition doesn’t take time off in war zones.

It’s taken Russia that week to transform the image of its military from a modern force to a sort of half-witted flea circus.

Imagine the dialog:

The wheels go under the vehicle, Yuri. The thing with all the metal that people sit in. Yes, that one. Very good. Now dig your way out from under the vehicle. No, the one you’re working on. That one. Over there, where you aren’t. Yes.

Where’s the next invasion?

Moldova.

I was thinking of Voronezh.

Why Voronezh?

There’s less traffic and the people are friendlier.

Oh.

Of all people on Earth, the Russians should know that killing people’s friends and family and destroying their homes doesn’t lessen resistance. It increases by multiples. Russia is fighting real people and the people aren’t going to forget. Get out of Ukraine.

