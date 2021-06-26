Op-Ed: After hibernating for six months, Trump begins his ‘revenge tour’ in Ohio

Twitter CFO says the social media site has not changed its thinking on the permanent suspension they gave former President Donald Trump. Image- Gage Skidmore. (CC 2.0)

Former U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a rally on Saturday in Ohio, his first since his supporters’ deadly attack on the Capitol, as he aims to makes good on his pledge to exact revenge on those who voted for his historic second impeachment.

Without a doubt, it will get ugly, as most of Trump’s fiascos seem to do, even as his aides insist he is just wanting to seal his standing as the country’s face of the Republican party.

But we all know about that never-ending itch for publicity that has followed Trump for years, particularly after he took office in 2017, so I am guessing he will play on that itch and garner as much of the news feeds’ attention as he can get.

According to the Associated Press, the revenge tour begins at Ohio’s Lorain County Fairgrounds, not far from Cleveland on Saturday – in support of Max Miller, a former White House aide who is challenging Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez for his congressional seat.

Gonzalez is one of the 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol building, and Trump wants him to pay.

According to Reuters, Trump is seeking revenge on all ten of the House lawmakers and has also endorsed a challenger to Senator Lisa Murkowski, the only one of the seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict him in his January impeachment trial

With the Democrats holding only a razor-thin majority in both houses of Congress, the 2022 election will be critical, and history could repeat itself by favoring the Republicans.

According to Politico, all the MAGA fan-favorites will be at today’s rally, lending a “circus-like” atmosphere to the scene. One confirmed ally who will be there is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who has amplified conspiracy theories about the 2020 election – while hanging onto the coattails of Matt Gaetz, currently under investigation over sex trafficking allegations and having sex with a minor.

And of course, the MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has made overturning the election a personal crusade, will be at the Ohio Rally.

“It’s part scratching the itch and part smart politicking,” said a Trump adviser about his return to the MAGA rally circuit. “This is exactly how Donald Trump should wield his political power.”

