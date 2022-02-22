Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Oil prices near $100 a barrel as Russia-Ukraine crisis deepens

Oil prices neared $100 a barrel on Tuesday amid rising concerns over armed conflict in Ukraine.

Published

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline connecting Russia and Germany has long divided European capitals and fuelled tensions with Washington
The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline connecting Russia and Germany has long divided European capitals and fuelled tensions with Washington - Copyright AFP/File Odd ANDERSEN
The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline connecting Russia and Germany has long divided European capitals and fuelled tensions with Washington - Copyright AFP/File Odd ANDERSEN

Oil prices were close to $100 a barrel on Tuesday, the highest in more than seven years, while European gas futures briefly jumped 13 percent after Russia ordered troops into the two breakaway territories in Ukraine late Monday evening,

In Asian markets, the international benchmark, Brent Crude, jumped 2.9 percent to $97.87 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) surged 3.61 percent to $94.36 per barrel, according to CNBC News.

“The potential for a rally over $100 a barrel has received an enormous boost,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM. “Those who have bet on such a move anticipated the escalation of the conflict.”

The massing of Russian troops at the Ukraine border – along with the ups and downs of trying to find diplomatic solutions in what has become a caustic geopolitical crisis – has kept the oil market volatile.

Reuters is now reporting that Germany has put the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia on ice while the United States and European Union are discussing potential sanctions, even as Ukraine reports continued shelling in east Ukraine.

Additionally, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, together known as OPEC+, have resisted calls to boost supply more rapidly.

An invasion of Ukraine could disrupt Russian natural gas and oil shipments to parts of Europe and then be followed by a decline in purchases of Russian energy by the West. But even worse, this would lead to fears in Europe of being cut off from winter heating fuels.

The big question stems around just how far the West is willing to go with sanctions against Russia? The New York Times notes that analysts say that Western nations may try to avoid hitting oil and gas exports because of the potential impact on world energy markets, especially in Europe.

In a very sobering comment, a senior British minister on Tuesday said that Russia’s move into Ukraine has created a situation as grave as the 1962 Cuban missile crisis when a confrontation between the United States and the Soviet Union brought the world to the brink of nuclear war.

In this article:Breakaway territories, Near $100 a barrel, Nord Stream 2, Oil prices, Russia invasion of Ukraine, western sanctions
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

World

Dominican Republic starts building concrete border wall with Haiti

The Dominican government began building a wall on Sunday that will cover almost half of its border with Haiti.

23 hours ago

World

Canada passes Emergency Act with help from NDP

Canada's House of Commons affirmed the Liberal government's decision to invoke the Emergency Act.

11 hours ago
Russian recognition of the breakaway territories would bury the fragile peace process Russian recognition of the breakaway territories would bury the fragile peace process

World

Kremlin top brass urge Putin to recognise Ukraine rebels

The highly unusual Kremlin security council meeting was unscheduled, lasting around 90 minutes and was broadcast on state television.

23 hours ago
Police man a checkpoint inside a barrier fence near Parliament Hill in Ottawa a day after they cleared a demonstration by truck drivers opposing vaccine mandates Police man a checkpoint inside a barrier fence near Parliament Hill in Ottawa a day after they cleared a demonstration by truck drivers opposing vaccine mandates

World

Trudeau: Canada blockades lifted, but ’emergency is not over’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday defended his use of emergency powers to end weeks-long trucker-led protests.

24 hours ago