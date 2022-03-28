Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi ‘in quarantine’ after staff tests Covid-19 positive

Published

Aung San Suu Kyi, pictured here in 2020 before the coup last year that ousted her, is quarantining after her staff tested Covid-19 positive
Aung San Suu Kyi, pictured here in 2020 before the coup last year that ousted her, is quarantining after her staff tested Covid-19 positive - Copyright AFP Aris Messinis
Aung San Suu Kyi, pictured here in 2020 before the coup last year that ousted her, is quarantining after her staff tested Covid-19 positive - Copyright AFP Aris Messinis

Detained former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has skipped three days of her trial in a junta court after Covid-19 was detected among her staff and she was placed in quarantine, a source with knowledge of the case said Monday.

The 76-year-old’s civilian government was ousted in a coup last year that triggered mass protests, and she faces a raft of charges that could see her jailed for more than 150 years.

Currently on trial for alleged corruption, breaching Myanmar’s official secrets act and pressuring the election commission, Suu Kyi has not appeared in court since last Thursday, the legal source told AFP. 

“Some people in her company have been infected by Covid-19… and so she’s kept in quarantine, although she’s not infected,” the source said. 

“We are worried because we haven’t been able to see her.”

Former president Win Myint — charged alongside Suu Kyi — appeared at the court on Monday via video conferencing, the source added.

Suu Kyi and her personal staff have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 since being taken into military custody, her lawyer told AFP last July.

She missed a hearing in September due to illness, and in October, her lawyer said her health had suffered from her frequent appearances before the junta-run court.

Journalists are barred from the proceedings in the military-built capital Naypyidaw, and her lawyers have been banned from speaking to the press.

Suu Kyi was previously sentenced to a total six years in jail for incitement against the military, breaching Covid-19 rules and breaking a telecommunications law — although she remains under house arrest while she fights other charges.

In this article:Coup, Military, Myanmar, Politics, suukyi
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Montenegro's once reliable flow of Russian cash is in doubt now it has pledged to follow the EU crackdown on Moscow Montenegro's once reliable flow of Russian cash is in doubt now it has pledged to follow the EU crackdown on Moscow

World

‘Everything is stopped’: Montenegro faces Ukraine war fallout

Long a magnet for super yachts, tourists and real estate speculators from Russia, Montenegro faces an uncertain future.

22 hours ago
Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election

World

Op-Ed: Putin’s puppet attempts to reshape Republican party, starting with Georgia

The Trump rally in Georgia Saturday was an attempt to reshape the Republican party in his own mage.

4 hours ago
Volunteers man a checkpoint in Stoyanka where Russian snipers are active Volunteers man a checkpoint in Stoyanka where Russian snipers are active

World

‘Surrender or die’: Ghost village tries to push back Russians

Russian snipers are still targeting the deserted crossroads into the village of Stoyanka, but Andrii Ostapets hopes to bring food to his neighbours.

6 hours ago
A Ukrainian soldier sits in an armored vehicle in the suburbs of Kyiv A Ukrainian soldier sits in an armored vehicle in the suburbs of Kyiv

World

Macron warns against ‘escalation’ after Biden brands Putin ‘butcher’

The Kremlin had reacted in fury over Biden’s comments which it said narrows the window for bilateral relations.

21 hours ago