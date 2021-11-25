Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Migrants tell of perilous Channel crossings as they arrive in the UK

The Syrian asylum seeker, from the eastern city of Deir Ezzor, said he had been stranded in the sea between England and France for 12 hours.

Published

Migrants tell of perilous Channel crossings as they arrive in the UK
Lifeboat crews in Dungeness, on the south coast of England, are regularly involved in rescuing migrants in the Channel - Copyright Rappler News/AFP Handout
Lifeboat crews in Dungeness, on the south coast of England, are regularly involved in rescuing migrants in the Channel - Copyright Rappler News/AFP Handout
Callum PATON with Joe JACKSON in Dover

Ali sat shivering and exhausted on a pebble beach on England’s south coast but thankful for a “new life” after he and 30 other migrants were rescued in the Channel.

The Syrian asylum seeker, from the eastern city of Deir Ezzor, said he had been stranded in the sea between England and France for 12 hours on an inflatable boat before he and the others, including several children, were plucked to safety.

Ali, 22, who gave only his first name, was brought ashore on Wednesday. On the other side of the busy Channel, 27 fellow migrants were not so lucky.

Men, women and children perished in the freezing winter water when their boat capsized, in the deadliest accident in the Channel since UN migration records began in 2014.

Ali and the others could have suffered the same fate: they had to use plastic bottles to bail out water that threatened to sink their own vessel beneath the waves.

“We were scared because we didn’t know what would happen with us,” he told AFP moments after he disembarked a rescue vessel near Dungeness lifeboat station in Kent.

“We were in the middle of the sea. There were children in the boat. Of course we were worried for them, worried for everybody.”

Ali’s story is an increasingly familiar one of exploitation and desperation that has seen urgent calls for a crackdown on those trading in human misery.

He paid a people smuggler in France £2,000 ($2,664, 2,375 euros) for a place on a large rubber dinghy.

Migrant crossings by boat to England have risen to record highs this year, even beyond the warmer summer months.

The British authorities have linked the increase in arrivals to the use of larger inflatable boats than in previous years.

– Scared and shaken –

Wednesday’s tragedy did little to deter others from attempting the same crossing.

Along the coast in Dover, more arrivals were brought in from the early morning on Thursday, and transferred to a red double-decker bus at the port, before being processed.

In Dungeness, adults and small children were given blankets to wrap themselves in. The temperature was just 5 degrees Celsius (41 degrees Fahrenheit) on land, and even colder out at sea.

Mounir Khan, from Kabul, was processed at the volunteer lifeboat station on the headland before he boarded a Border Force coach with his two teenage sons.

If they had not been rescued by the lifeboat, he said, all 30 making the perilous trip from northern France would have lost their lives.

Khan, 45, fled his homeland a little over a month ago, fearing reprisal attacks from the Taliban following the withdrawal of US-led NATO forces.

He and his brother were targets, he said, as they had worked with the Afghan military.

“The Taliban would take people in the night and kill you and nobody would (know) where you’d gone,” he added.

The crossing, passing giant tankers and car ferries in one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, was Khan’s first time on open water.

The experience left him scared and shaken — and grateful to the lifeboat crew, when their vessel hove into view.

“There was water in the boat and the air is gone,” he said as the large punctured black dinghy he arrived on was towed up the stony beach, with water still in its stern.

“All the people would have died. They (the lifeboat crew) saved all these people’s lives.”

In this article:asylum seeker, Channel crossings, england, Migrants
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Pacific Northwest braces for a second damaging atmospheric river in a week

An atmospheric river is setting up to deliver another double-digit dose of rain in British Columbia and Washington.

8 hours ago
Amazon's 'New World' games soars at release Amazon's 'New World' games soars at release

Tech & Science

Privacy alert: Amazon collects the most data about their customers

Amazon captures value derived from user data by drawing more customers and sellers to the site.

10 mins ago
Sao Paulo stock exchange removes bull statue Sao Paulo stock exchange removes bull statue

World

Sao Paulo stock exchange removes bull statue

The Sao Paulo stock exchange has taken down a statue of a bull reminiscent of the one on Wall Street after being hit by...

23 hours ago
Andersson in sight of becoming Sweden's first woman PM Andersson in sight of becoming Sweden's first woman PM

World

'Bulldozer' Andersson: Sweden's short-lived first woman PM

The 54-year-old and no-nonsense attitude, describes herself as a "nice, hard-working woman" who likes to be in charge.

19 hours ago