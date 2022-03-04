Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Microsoft ‘suspends’ new sales of products, services in Russia

Microsoft is halting new sales of its products and services in Russia, the tech giant announced Friday.

Published

A file photo of customers at a Microsoft store in NYC. — © Digital Journal
A file photo of customers at a Microsoft store in NYC. — © Digital Journal

Microsoft is halting new sales of its products and services in Russia, the tech giant announced Friday, in the latest fallout over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Western governments, sporting organizations and big companies have cut Russia off or dealt it punishing sanctions over the internationally condemned attack on its neighbor.

The US-based tech giant behind software that runs on over one billion devices, said it would “suspend all new sales of Microsoft products and services” in Russia, but offered no further details.

“Like the rest of the world, we are horrified, angered and saddened by the images and news coming from the war in Ukraine and condemn this unjustified, unprovoked and unlawful invasion by Russia,” Microsoft president Brad Smith said in a blog post.

Apple has already moved to halt sales of its products in Russia, while US-based social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter have taken steps against the spread of Russian state-linked media in response to the invasion.

Microsoft said it has also taken action over harmful cyberattacks against the Ukrainian state.

“Since the war began, we have acted against Russian positioning, destructive or disruptive measures against more than 20 Ukrainian government, IT and financial sector organizations,” Smith’s blog said.

“We have also acted against cyberattacks targeting several additional civilian sites,” he added.

In this article:Conflict, Microsoft, Russia, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Images coming out of the country from Ukraine's second-city of Kharkiv, the southern port of Kherson and the suburbs of Kyiv showed damage to apartment blocks, schools, university buildings or government offices Images coming out of the country from Ukraine's second-city of Kharkiv, the southern port of Kherson and the suburbs of Kyiv showed damage to apartment blocks, schools, university buildings or government offices

World

Op-Ed: Next phase – Confrontation with the West as Russia’s big push hits turbulence

Russia is out of its depth and out of its league.

23 hours ago
Ukraine's military authorities said areas in the eastern city of Kharkiv had been 'pounded all night' by indiscriminate shelling Ukraine's military authorities said areas in the eastern city of Kharkiv had been 'pounded all night' by indiscriminate shelling

World

Ukraine pounded and exodus mounts as Russia seizes key city

Russian troops seized Kherson, the first major Ukrainian city to fall in a war that has drawn global outrage.

24 hours ago
UN aid chief Martin Griffiths on Thursday: '"Protect civilians, for God's sake, in Ukraine; let us do our job' UN aid chief Martin Griffiths on Thursday: '"Protect civilians, for God's sake, in Ukraine; let us do our job'

World

Protect Ukraine civilians ‘for God’s sake’, pleads UN aid chief

The UN's aid chief pleaded for the protection of civilians in Ukraine and for unhindered humanitarian access amid the spiralling violence.

23 hours ago
Maria, 14, and her mother Svetlana, took a last-minute train to Finland after the cancellation of their flight back to Austria where they live Maria, 14, and her mother Svetlana, took a last-minute train to Finland after the cancellation of their flight back to Austria where they live

World

Russians pack trains into Finland as sanctions bite

It's one of the few remaining routes from Russia to the EU: trains to Finland are packed with Russians.

9 hours ago