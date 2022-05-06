Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Massive blast rips through Havana hotel

Rescuers searched for victims Friday after a powerful explosion ripped through a hotel under refurbishment in central Havana.

Published

A powerful explosion ripped through a hotel under refurbishment in central Havana
A powerful explosion ripped through a hotel under refurbishment in central Havana - Copyright AFP SONNY TUMBELAKA
A powerful explosion ripped through a hotel under refurbishment in central Havana - Copyright AFP SONNY TUMBELAKA

Rescuers searched for victims Friday after a powerful explosion ripped through a hotel under refurbishment in central Havana, with no casualties immediately reported.

Shortly after 11:00 am, a cloud of dust and smoke billowed from the Saratoga Hotel after the blast that ripped off parts of the facade. The cause of the blast was not known.

AFP reporters witnessed rescuers at the scene going through the debris.

At least two ambulances and five fire trucks rushed to the hotel, and police cordoned off the area, dispersing people who swarmed to the site after hearing the blast.

According to the website of the Saratoga Hotel, it is a five star establishment with 96 rooms, two bars, two restaurants, a spa and gym.

In this article:Accident, Cuba, Tourism
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The Kremlin accuses the West of preventing a 'quick' end to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine The Kremlin accuses the West of preventing a 'quick' end to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

The commander of the Azov regiment says in a video on Telegram that "heavy bloody fighting continues", accusing Russia of violating a ceasefire.

11 hours ago
Felipe Angeles International Airport, located north of Mexico City, is one of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship projects Felipe Angeles International Airport, located north of Mexico City, is one of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship projects

World

Pilots say new Mexico City airport causing safety issues

Felipe Angeles International Airport, located north of Mexico City, is one of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship projects - Copyright AFP Sergei SUPINSKYThe...

17 hours ago
Trumpism without Trump: the Republican playbook for 2022? Trumpism without Trump: the Republican playbook for 2022?

World

Trump asked about bombing drug labs in Mexico: ex-defense chief

Donald Trump asked about the possibility of bombing drug trafficking labs in Mexico while he was US president.

16 hours ago
Boeing will relocate its headquarters from Chicago to the Washington area Boeing will relocate its headquarters from Chicago to the Washington area

Business

Boeing will move its headquarters to Washington area

Boeing will relocate its headquarters from Chicago to the Washington area - Copyright AFP Ishara S. KODIKARABoeing announced Thursday it will relocate its headquarters...

22 hours ago