Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Malaysia concerned about Cambodian leader's Myanmar trip

Published

Cambodia's strongman ruler Hun Sen made the first trip by a foreign leader to Myanmar since a coup last year - Copyright AFP/File TANG CHHIN Sothy

Malaysia’s foreign minister has expressed concerns about Cambodia’s prime minister visiting Myanmar without first consulting fellow Southeast Asian leaders, highlighting regional tensions in how to deal with the crisis-hit country.

Last week, Cambodia’s strongman ruler Hun Sen made the first trip by a foreign leader to Myanmar since a coup last year that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government.

Critics said the visit by Hun Sen, whose country holds the rotating chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), risked legitimising the junta and undermining efforts to isolate the generals. 

Speaking to reporters late Thursday, Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said Malaysia was “of the opinion that (Hun Sen) has the right to visit Myanmar as head of government of Cambodia”.

“However, we also feel that as he has already assumed the chair of ASEAN, he could have probably consulted the other ASEAN leaders and seek their views as to what he should do if he were to go to Myanmar.”

Malaysia has been among several ASEAN states, alongside Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines, which have strongly criticised the military takeover. 

The bloc’s foreign ministers were supposed to hold talks in Cambodia next week, but that meeting was postponed.

Saifuddin downplayed suggestions this was due to tensions over Myanmar, insisting it was because of scheduling issues and coronavirus concerns.

ASEAN has sought to help Myanmar, agreeing to a “five-point consensus” last year aimed at defusing the crisis, but the generals have shown little sign of changing course.

More than 1,400 civilians have been killed as the military cracks down on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.

In October, the bloc took the highly unusual step of excluding junta chief Min Aung Hlaing from a summit in response to an ASEAN envoy being denied a meeting with Suu Kyi.

But Hun Sen met the military leader during his visit, and has insisted the trip could have a positive impact.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Russian baby tiger fights for life after frostbite, surgery Russian baby tiger fights for life after frostbite, surgery

World

Russian baby tiger fights for life after frostbite, surgery

Russian animal rescuers were fighting for the life of an Amur tiger cub who had been found dying from exhaustion and frostbite.

10 hours ago
Philippines defends 'no vax, no ride' on public transport Philippines defends 'no vax, no ride' on public transport

World

Philippines defends 'no vax, no ride' on public transport

The Philippine government on Thursday defended a controversial ban on unvaccinated people using public transport.

18 hours ago
Theranos verdict sends a chill through startups: analysts Theranos verdict sends a chill through startups: analysts

Tech & Science

Judge delays Theranos founder sentencing to September

A federal judge on Wednesday set a September date for the sentencing of fallen biotech star Elizabeth Holmes, who was found guilty.

21 hours ago

Business

Revved up US demand for used cars sends prices soaring

The used car market in the U.S. is seeing an unprecedented: owners selling vehicles for as much or more than they paid for them.

21 hours ago