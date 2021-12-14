Kamel Ghribi talks success, politics, and the future of Tunisia

Tunis' Avenue Habib Bourguiba looking north towards the port of Tunis (La Goulette) and the Mediterranean Sea. - Photo by Dacoslett (CC0 1.0)

This article is sponsored content

One of the most successful businessmen in the Arab world, Kamel Ghribi is a keen participant in ongoing dialogues about the future of Tunisia. His wealth of experience in the world of business along with his in-depth understanding of both domestic and international politics uniquely position him as a key figure at the crossroads between the public and private sectors.

In a recently-aired interview, Ghribi shared his opinions on the various strategies which he believes ought to be employed in order to boost economic growth, employment rates and public services.

Stressing that his own success came from a life of hard work, determination and a drive to improve both his personal circumstances as well as those of his fellow Tunisians, Ghribi implored his countrymen to focus on solidarity and adopt an attitude of joint responsibility when it comes to enhancing all walks of life in Tunisia.

When asked about his thoughts on encouraging more international investment in Tunisia, Ghribi admitted that the current situation is a difficult one, despite Tunisia being strategically located between Europe and Africa, a continent on the rise as an upcoming major player in the global economy. He believes that in order to encourage increased investment, the relationship between the private and public sectors needs to improve, as well as the overall stability and security of the country.

Ghribi believes strongly that Tunisians ought to come together to improve education, health and cooperation in the country, as a consolidated Tunisia is one which the international community would feel most encouraged to invest in.

Watch the full interview here on El Watania 1:

El Watania 1 is the first Tunisian public national television channel. It is owned and operated by ERTT. Formerly named RTT, RTT 1, TV7, Tunis 7, Tunisie 7, it has been known as El Watania 1 since 2011.