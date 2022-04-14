Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Islamic State ‘Beatle’ guilty of all charges in US hostage deaths

El Shafee Elsheikh, a member of the notorious Islamic State kidnap-and-murder cell known as the “Beatles,” was found guilty of all charges.

Published

El Shafee Elsheikh in a photo provided by the Syrian Democratic Forces following his January 2018 capture in Syria
El Shafee Elsheikh in a photo provided by the Syrian Democratic Forces following his January 2018 capture in Syria - Copyright Syrian Democratic Forces/AFP/File Handout
El Shafee Elsheikh in a photo provided by the Syrian Democratic Forces following his January 2018 capture in Syria - Copyright Syrian Democratic Forces/AFP/File Handout

El Shafee Elsheikh, a member of the notorious Islamic State kidnap-and-murder cell known as the “Beatles,” was found guilty of all charges on Thursday in the deaths of four American hostages in Syria.

A jury convicted Elsheikh, 33, a former British national, of all eight counts after a two-week trial, the most significant prosecution of an IS member in the United States.

Elsheikh was charged with hostage-taking, conspiracy to murder US citizens — journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller — and supporting a terrorist organization.

Elsheikh and another former “Beatle,” Alexanda Amon Kotey, 38, were captured by a Kurdish militia in Syria in January 2018 and handed over to US forces in Iraq.

They were flown to the United States to face trial. Kotey pleaded guilty in September 2021 and is facing life in prison.

Elsheikh also faces a potential life sentence following his conviction.

In this article:Britain, Elsheikh, Is, Justice, US, Verdict
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Q&A: Will new building security systems soon be based on biometrics?

AI, facial recognition, and biometrics can help the world get back to work.

20 hours ago

Business

Digital first: More advertising flocks to the digital arena

Marketers can make more strategic decisions to create authentic, personalized experiences.

23 hours ago

Tech & Science

Decentralise, distribute, democratise — what is Web3?

Web3 has become a notable topic in the technology world over the past year.

15 hours ago
ECB policymakers have a fine line to walk in responding to high inflation and disruptions from the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia ECB policymakers have a fine line to walk in responding to high inflation and disruptions from the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia

Business

ECB wrestles with record inflation and war risk

ECB is faced with the challenge of threading a response between record-high inflation and weak growth due to the war in Ukraine.

14 hours ago