Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Iran nuclear talks: US says it is ready to make ‘difficult decisions’

Published

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said a deal with Iran over its nuclear program is 'not imminent' but the US is ready to make 'difficult decisions'
US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said a deal with Iran over its nuclear program is 'not imminent' but the US is ready to make 'difficult decisions' - Copyright AFP Stefanie LOOS
US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said a deal with Iran over its nuclear program is 'not imminent' but the US is ready to make 'difficult decisions' - Copyright AFP Stefanie LOOS

A deal to restore the pact limiting Iran’s nuclear program is not imminent, but Washington is prepared to take “difficult decisions” to make it happen, State Department Spokesman Ned Price said Monday.

Price told journalists he could not discuss the specifics of the final remaining issues in the 11 month-old negotiations over restoring the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which aims at preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

“We are not in the practice of negotiating in public,” Price said, amid reports that a deal is close.

“We are prepared to make difficult decisions to return Iran’s nuclear program to its JCPOA limits,” he said.

For the United States, he said the main issues remain Iran committing to verifiable limits on its nuclear activities, in return for an easing of punishing sanctions placed on the country.

According to sources close to the talks, Iran is insisting on “economic guarantees” in case a future US administration changes its stance and abrogates the agreement, as president Donald Trump did in 2018; and that Washington remove its official terror group designation on Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards.

“We’re not going to respond to specific claims about what sanctions we may or may not be prepared to lift as part of a potential mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA,” Price said.

He said the key US negotiator, Rob Malley, has not returned to Vienna to resume the most recent round of negotiations.

“I want to be clear that an agreement is neither imminent nor is it certain,” he said.

“In fact we are preparing equally for scenarios with and without a mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA.”

In this article:Diplomacy, Iran, Nuclear, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Children’s hospital in Kyiv faces ‘terrible’ trauma of war

The horrors of the war in Ukraine can be seen in 13-year-old Volodymyr's empty expression as he lies in the children's hospital in Kyiv.

16 hours ago
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects antiquities repatriated from Australia Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects antiquities repatriated from Australia

World

India’s Modi thanks Australia for returning stolen artefacts

Australia has returned 29 religious and cultural artefacts to India, among them several stolen or illegally exported from the country.

12 hours ago
Facebook parent Meta says its was told by Russian authorities to stop the work of its fact-checkers Facebook parent Meta says its was told by Russian authorities to stop the work of its fact-checkers

Social Media

Op-Ed: Extremely tricky unique court case for Meta, Facebook might clarify online legal advertising issues

This case will create either ripples or waves throughout the global regulatory and civil legal environment.

21 hours ago
China has been crisscrossed by new airports and serviced by new airlines to match the country's breakneck growth China has been crisscrossed by new airports and serviced by new airlines to match the country's breakneck growth

World

Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, Xi orders probe

A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 132 people crashed onto a mountainside in southern China on Monday causing a large fire.

9 hours ago