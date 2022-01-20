Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Indonesia to push for new global health agency, president says

Published

President Joko Widodo compared the proposed new agency to the International Monetary Fund
President Joko Widodo compared the proposed new agency to the International Monetary Fund - Copyright POOL/AFP ANDY BUCHANAN
President Joko Widodo compared the proposed new agency to the International Monetary Fund - Copyright POOL/AFP ANDY BUCHANAN

Indonesia will push for the creation of a new global health agency while the country holds the presidency of the G20, President Joko Widodo said Thursday at the virtual Davos forum.

Widodo said the agency would strengthen the world’s “health resilience” and help make the global health system more inclusive and more responsive to crises.

“The Indonesian presidency will fight to strengthen the world’s health resilience architecture, which will be run by a global agency,” he said in a speech to the World Economic Forum’s online meeting.

“(Its) task is to mobilise world health resources, including for financing health emergencies, purchasing vaccines, medicines and medical devices.”

The Indonesian leader said the World Health Organization had showed limited capacity to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many current global health collaborations including on vaccines were only temporary programmes, he added.

“The WHO’s role has yet to cover many strategic aspects for the world,” Widodo said.

Comparing the new agency to the International Monetary Fund, the president said it would help formulate standardised protocols for activities such as cross-border travel and would work on boosting manufacturing capacity for medicines and medical equipment.

He called on the world’s major economies to co-finance the initiative and reach an agreement during Indonesia’s presidency of the G20 this year.

“The costs are clearly much smaller than the world’s losses due to the fragility of the global health system,” Widodo said.

Indonesia holds the G20 presidency for the first time this year and has specified recovery from the pandemic as its core objective.

Its official G20 presidency slogan is “Recover Together, Recover Stronger” and its focus will be on global health architecture, the transition to sustainable energy, and digital transformation, the president said.

The Southeast Asian country was severely impacted by the pandemic last year, with hospitals running out of beds and medical oxygen during the peak of its outbreak in July.

Indonesia has reported more than 144,000 deaths from Covid-19.

It has struggled to procure enough vaccines for its large population, with just 45 percent of its 270 million people currently fully vaccinated. 

In this article:Diplomacy, Economy, Epidemic, G20, Health, Indonesia, Virus
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

UK's Johnson faces angry MPs at vote on new virus curbs UK's Johnson faces angry MPs at vote on new virus curbs

Life

UK’s Johnson, facing demands to resign, lifts almost all COVID-19 restrictions

Boris Johnson's own MPs say they will rebel against the government's new coronavirus restrictions - Copyright UK PARLIAMENT/AFP JESSICA TAYLORFighting for his political life,...

22 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Drop in COVID infection rate in Sydney, yes or no — The thankless task of COVID stats

Any statistician will tell you that the real problem with stats is getting them right and drawing the proper inferences.

18 hours ago
Brazil opens 5G tender, seeking $9 bn in investment Brazil opens 5G tender, seeking $9 bn in investment

World

Airlines worldwide scrap or change flights to the U.S. over 5G dispute

Airlines across the world, including the long-haul carrier Emirates, rushed Wednesday to cancel or change flights heading to the U.S.

18 hours ago

Tech & Science

The color purple: New tactics on the cybersecurity front

Purple teaming helps defenders understand and more effectively identify and prevent those malicious techniques.

18 hours ago