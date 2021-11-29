Ghislaine Maxwell 'served up' girls for sex to Epstein: prosecutors

Jeffrey Epstein's accusers describe Ghislaine Maxwell (L) as the registered sex offender's right-hand confidante, acting both as paramour and madam at the behest of the multi-millionaire's proclivities - Copyright AFP CHRISTOF STACHE

Ghislaine Maxwell set young girls up to be abused by “predator” Jeffrey Epstein, prosecutors said Monday as the sex trafficking trial of the British jet-set socialite and heiress began in New York.

Maxwell was the “lady of the house” in financier Epstein’s world who maintained “a culture of silence” over their years-long arrangement to sexually exploit girls under 18 years old, said attorney Lara Pomerantz as she presented the federal case in the first day of the trial.

Maxwell “made those girls feel seen. They made them feel special. But that was a cover,” Pomerantz told a jury.

In fact, she “served them up to be sexually abused,” Pomerantz said.

Two years after Epstein killed himself in jail before he went on trial for similar charges, Maxwell sat in the packed Manhattan courtroom facing six counts of enticing and transporting minors for sex.

Four unnamed women who allegedly suffered at the hands of the two are the key witnesses in the trial, which takes place under intense media attention.

Masked and wearing in a beige sweater and black slacks, the 59-year-old daughter of the late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell stared straight ahead during proceedings.

She faces the possibility of spending the rest of her life in prison if convicted.

– Epstein’s ‘right-hand’ partner –

Maxwell, whose sister Isabel was also inside the courtroom, has pleaded not guilty to all six counts.

Her attorneys have claimed she is being prosecuted only because US authorities were unable to bring Epstein himself to justice.

But Pomerantz said that during the period the charges against her cover, 1994-2004, she was Epstein’s “right-hand” partner, winning the trust of girls as young as 14 and then conditioning to give nude massages and then sex to Epstein.

Maxwell “knew exactly what Epstein was going to do to those children when she sent them in those massage rooms” in Epstein’s luxurious homes in New Mexico, Manhattan and Palm Beach, Florida, as well as her own London home, the prosecutor said.

Epstein was a multi-million-dollar money manager who befriended countless celebrities, including Britain’s Prince Andrew, and was accused of providing them with women, including minors.

The indictment says Maxwell took part in the abuse of the four unidentified women, wooing them with shopping and movie theater trips before coaxing them to engage in sex acts with Epstein before giving them money.

Two of the women say they were just 14 and 15 years old when they were sexually abused.

– Facing 80-year sentence –

Epstein, who for years skirted charges with the help of flawed laws, powerful connections and sympathetic law enforcement, was arrested in July 2019.

But a month later he committed suicide while in prison.

Prosecutors vowed to go after anyone who helped him in the abuse of the girls, and arrested Maxwell in July 2020.

The trial is expected to stretch over six weeks, and Maxwell faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

The key witnesses will be the women who allegedly suffered in her and Epstein’s hands. They will be allowed to testify with their identities kep secret.

Due to the threat of Covid-19, and heightened fears of the new Omicron variant, plexiglass boxes with air filters have been set up for the witnesses and questioning attorneys.

Maxwell’s attorneys have indicated they will challenge the accusers’ credibility by referencing alleged previous substance abuse and erroneous memories of what happened.

Days before the trial, fake claims spread across social media, echoed by some prominent political conservatives, that the judge in the case had banned media coverage, ostensibly to protect Epstein’s powerful friends and associates.

While the trial proceedings are not being televised, reporters in fact were in the courtroom as well as watching the trial by video in a separate courthouse media room.