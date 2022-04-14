Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Germany seizes world’s largest yacht owned by Russian oligarch

Germany has officially confiscated the world’s largest superyacht owned by Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, as part of sanctions against Moscow.

Published

Russian tycoon Alisher Usmanov (l) with President Vladimir Putin in 2017
Russian tycoon Alisher Usmanov (l) with President Vladimir Putin in 2017 - Copyright AFP/File Handout, Matt HINSHAW, Nicole TUNG
Russian tycoon Alisher Usmanov (l) with President Vladimir Putin in 2017 - Copyright AFP/File Handout, Matt HINSHAW, Nicole TUNG

Germany has officially confiscated the world’s largest superyacht owned by Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, as part of sanctions against Moscow following the outbreak of war in Ukraine, police sources said Thursday.

The 156-metre (1,680-feet) long “Dilbar” has an estimated value of $600 million ((555 million euros) according to Forbes magazine.

Since last October the boat has been docked for repairs in a Hamburg shipyard.

German customs had been eyeing the superyacht for several weeks, but could not formally seize it earlier due to a legal imbroglio over its ownership.

Eventually the German Federal Judicial Police indicated that they had succeeded “after lengthy investigations, and in spite of concealment via offshore companies, in identifying the owner of the M/S Dilbar and it is Gulbakhor Ismailova, the sister of Alisher Usmanov”.

“The luxury yacht is now under the sanctions regime and so could be confiscated in Hamburg,” police added on Twitter.

The Russian billionaire and his sister are both targeted by European sanctions against Russian oligarchs as well as members of their families.

Usmanov, 68, was ranked sixth in the Sunday Times’ list of the richest people in the UK in 2021.

He is one of dozens of Russian oligarchs hit by Western sanctions since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, English Premier League football club Everton suspended its sponsorship agreements with several companies in which Usmanov held shares.  

The confiscation of the “Dilbar” is just the latest in a string of seizures of Russian superyachts under the Western sanctions. 

In this article:allemagne, Conflict, Luxury, russie, Sanction, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Q&A: Will new building security systems soon be based on biometrics?

AI, facial recognition, and biometrics can help the world get back to work.

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

Decentralise, distribute, democratise — what is Web3?

Web3 has become a notable topic in the technology world over the past year.

17 hours ago
ECB policymakers have a fine line to walk in responding to high inflation and disruptions from the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia ECB policymakers have a fine line to walk in responding to high inflation and disruptions from the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia

Business

ECB wrestles with record inflation and war risk

ECB is faced with the challenge of threading a response between record-high inflation and weak growth due to the war in Ukraine.

16 hours ago
Russia's Black Sea flagship 'Moskva' involved in the naval assault on Ukraine is 'seriously damaged' by an explosion. Ukraine claims it was hit by its missiles Russia's Black Sea flagship 'Moskva' involved in the naval assault on Ukraine is 'seriously damaged' by an explosion. Ukraine claims it was hit by its missiles

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

The Russian navy's Black Sea flagship is "seriously damaged" by an ammunition explosion, state media says.

6 hours ago