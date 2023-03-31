Connect with us

Death toll in India temple collapse rises to 35

Authorities say the death toll in the collapse of a temple floor in central India is now 35
Authorities say the death toll in the collapse of a temple floor in central India is now 35 - Copyright AFP -
Authorities say the death toll in the collapse of a temple floor in central India is now 35 - Copyright AFP -

The death toll after a floor collapsed at a Hindu temple in India had risen to 35 on Friday with rescue operations ongoing, a local official told AFP. 

Dozens of worshippers celebrating a major religious holiday on Thursday plunged into the stepwell –- a stair-lined communal water source — after the floor covering it collapsed in the central city of Indore.

“Thirty-five people are dead. One person is still missing. Rescue operations are on,” Indore district magistrate Ilayaraja T. told AFP by phone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday he was “extremely pained” by news of the accident. 

“The state government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace,” he added. “My prayers with all those affected and their families.”

Modi’s office said compensation payments of 200,000 rupees ($2,400) would be given to next-of-kin. 

Narottam Mishra, the home minister of Madhya Pradesh state, told reporters that an investigation had been launched into the mishap.

Police official Manish Kapooriya told AFP rescue efforts were continuing and that the injured were being taken to government hospitals for treatment.

Television footage showed emergency workers using ropes and ladders to reach those trapped in the well in Madhya Pradesh state.

Other videos showed the caved-in floor and mangled steel bars as well as police officers using ropes to seal the area.

Temples across India were brimming with devotees on the occasion of Ram Navami, the birthday of the Hindu deity Lord Ram.

Deadly accidents are common at worship sites in India during major religious festivities. 

At least 112 people died in 2016 after a huge explosion caused by a banned fireworks display at a temple marking the Hindu new year. 

The blast ripped through concrete buildings and ignited a fire at a Hindu temple complex in Kerala state where thousands had gathered.

Another 115 devotees died in 2013 after a stampede at a bridge near a temple in Madhya Pradesh.

Up to 400,000 people were gathered in the area, and the stampede occurred after the spread of a rumour that the bridge was about to collapse.

