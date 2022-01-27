Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Boston hospital refuses heart transplant to unvaccinated patient

Published

A health care worker prepares to inject a patient with a Covid-19 vaccine
A health care worker prepares to inject a patient with a Covid-19 vaccine - Copyright AFP/File Joseph Prezioso
A health care worker prepares to inject a patient with a Covid-19 vaccine - Copyright AFP/File Joseph Prezioso

A hospital in Boston refused to perform a heart transplant on a patient who had not been vaccinated for Covid-19, US television media reported Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for Brigham and Women’s Hospital confirmed in a statement to AFP that vaccination against the coronavirus is “required” for organ transplant recipients there.

The patient’s father, David Ferguson, appeared on news channels CNN and ABC to share the family’s story, saying his 31-year-old son has been to the “edge of death” and “pushed to the limit” waiting for a heart transplant.

The patient, who had been in line for the transplant at the Boston hospital, has refused to receive a Covid vaccine.

“It’s kind of against his basic principles, he doesn’t believe in it,” Ferguson told ABC.

“It’s a policy they are enforcing and so because he won’t get the shot, they took him off the list of a heart transplant,” his father said.

The hospital “requires several CDC-recommended vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine,” Brigham and Women’s said the statement.

The hospital also requires “lifestyle behaviors for transplant candidates to create both the best chance for a successful operation and to optimize the patient’s survival after transplantation, given that their immune system is drastically suppressed,” the statement read. 

Arthur Caplan, a medical ethicist at New York University, told CBS: “Post any transplant your immune system is cut off. Covid could kill you.”

“The organs are scarce and they are not going to distribute them to someone who has a poor chance of living when others who are vaccinated have a better chance post-surgery of surviving,” Caplan said. 

That is why “patients are not active on the waitlist without” the vaccine, said the hospital, where Ferguson’s son is still being treated. 

The father said he respected his son’s choice and planned to get him transferred to another hospital. 

“But we are running out of time,” Ferguson said of his son’s condition.

The United States, where only 62 percent of the total population is fully vaccinated — due partly to deep political divisions over the shots — has counted nearly 60 million Covid infections and 872,000 deaths. 

In this article:épidémie, hôpitaux, sante, USA
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tens of thousands of people die in the United States every year after being shot Tens of thousands of people die in the United States every year after being shot

World

California city votes to become first in US to mandate gun insurance

The city of San Jose voted Tuesday to pass a law that will compel gun owners to take out insurance to cover any damage...

21 hours ago
The latest ruling comes after two transgender men challenged Hong Kong's policy, denouncing it as a human rights violation The latest ruling comes after two transgender men challenged Hong Kong's policy, denouncing it as a human rights violation

World

Hong Kong transgender men lose court case on ID cards

The latest ruling comes after two transgender men challenged Hong Kong's policy, denouncing it as a human rights violation - Copyright AFP/File Robyn BeckTrans...

22 hours ago
A resident of a community affected by an oil spill at a Repsol refinery in Peru protests against the company on January 20, 2022 in Callao A resident of a community affected by an oil spill at a Repsol refinery in Peru protests against the company on January 20, 2022 in Callao

World

New oil leak off Peru coast amid crude spill cleanup

A fresh oil leak has occurred off the coast of Peru — already cleaning up after a major crude spill 10 days earlier.

13 hours ago
A US Coast Guard image released on January 25, 2022, shows a capsized vessel approximately 45 miles (70 kilometers) east of Fort Pierce Inlet, Florida A US Coast Guard image released on January 25, 2022, shows a capsized vessel approximately 45 miles (70 kilometers) east of Fort Pierce Inlet, Florida

World

US Coast Guard finds one body in search for dozens after boat capsizes

A US Coast Guard image released on January 25, 2022, shows a capsized vessel approximately 45 miles (70 kilometers) east of Fort Pierce Inlet,...

16 hours ago