Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Bolsonaro in renewed attack on voting system

Published

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro's comments about the country's electronic voting system have led analysts to fear that he may refuse to accept defeat in a scenario similar to the January 2021 invasion of the Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro's comments about the country's electronic voting system have led analysts to fear that he may refuse to accept defeat in a scenario similar to the January 2021 invasion of the Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump - Copyright AFP Simon WOHLFAHRT
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro's comments about the country's electronic voting system have led analysts to fear that he may refuse to accept defeat in a scenario similar to the January 2021 invasion of the Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump - Copyright AFP Simon WOHLFAHRT

Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday renewed his attacks on the country’s electronic voting system ahead of October elections in which he will face off against favorite Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro, lagging in opinion polls behind leftist ex-president Lula, has long sought to discredit the voting system in place since 1996, saying last year he would not recognize the election outcome unless the whole operation was replaced.

On Thursday, he told a meeting in Rio de Janeiro: “We cannot have an electoral system over which the shadow of suspicion hangs.”

Voters in Brazil cast their ballots electronically at voting stations. But Bolsonaro has long argued for a paper printout to be made of each vote cast, suggesting the absence of a paper trail makes cheating easier.

He has not provided evidence of fraud, and the Superior Electoral Court insists the system is transparent and has never been tainted by irregularities.

Electronic voting allows for same-day election results in the giant country of 213 million people.

Earlier this month, Bolsonaro said his political party would sign a contract with a private company to audit the election. 

And this week, he said Brazil could have “turbulent” elections.

“Imagine that on the evening of the vote, one side or the other has the suspicion that the election was not above board. We don’t want that,” he said on Thursday.

His repeated questioning of the system has prompted the Supreme Court to open an investigation into Bolsonaro.

His comments have led analysts to fear that he may refuse to accept defeat in a scenario similar to the January 2021 invasion of the Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump, a hero of Bolsonaro’s. 

In this article:bolsonaro, Brazil, Vote
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Artillery battles have engulfed the streets of Severodonetsk, leaving trapped residents such as Klaudia Pushnir, 88, with little hope Artillery battles have engulfed the streets of Severodonetsk, leaving trapped residents such as Klaudia Pushnir, 88, with little hope

World

Epicentre of war: Artillery battles engulf Ukraine’s Severodonetsk

Artillery battles have engulfed the streets of Severodonetsk, leaving trapped residents such as Klaudia Pushnir, 88, with little hope - Copyright AFP/File Behrouz MEHRIDmitry...

14 hours ago
A woman passes by the closed US embassy in Kyiv after it closed 10 days ahead of the Russian invasion on February 24. A woman passes by the closed US embassy in Kyiv after it closed 10 days ahead of the Russian invasion on February 24.

World

US reopens embassy in Kyiv after closure forced by war

The United States reopened its embassy in Kyiv Wednesday after closing it for three months due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

18 hours ago

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Congress UFO hearings — ‘Golly gee gosh’ while missing the obvious

Who’s stupider, the person who doesn’t know, or the person who refuses to know?

20 hours ago

Life

Rare monkeypox outbreaks detected in N.America, Europe

Health authorities in North America and Europe have detected dozens of suspected or confirmed cases of monkeypox since early May.

10 hours ago