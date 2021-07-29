Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Blinken says nuclear talks with Iran 'cannot go on indefinitely'

Published

Blinken says nuclear talks with Iran 'cannot go on indefinitely'
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken uses a visit to Kuwait to warn Iran that the ball is in its court in negotiations on restoring a landmark nuclear deal - Copyright AFP NOEL CELIS
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken uses a visit to Kuwait to warn Iran that the ball is in its court in negotiations on restoring a landmark nuclear deal - Copyright AFP NOEL CELIS

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that nuclear talks with Iran “cannot go on indefinitely” but that Washington was “fully prepared” to continue negotiations.

The US is indirectly involved in Iran’s talks with world powers to revive a nuclear deal that gave Iran some relief from international sanctions in exchange for limits on its nuclear programme.

The deal was torpedoed in 2018 by then US president Donald Trump, who unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and imposed punishing sanctions.

“We’re committed to diplomacy, but this process cannot go on indefinitely… we look to see what Iran is ready to do or not ready to do and remain fully prepared to return to Vienna to continue negotiations,” Blinken said during a visit to Kuwait on Thursday.

“The ball remains in Iran’s court.”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s government has been holding talks with major powers in Vienna since April on bringing Washington back into the agreement.

But a deal now seems unlikely until after he hands over to President-elect Ebrahim Raisi early next month.

Raisi is an ultraconservative but has expressed support for the nuclear talks, arguing Iran needs an end to US sanctions.

Iran’s ultraconservative camp, which deeply distrusts the United States, has repeatedly criticised Rouhani over the 2015 deal.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Canada border guards vote to go on strike just days before reopening the border with U.S.

Canadian border guards and customs officials voted on Tuesday to go on strike on August 6.

19 hours ago

Life

The theft of scarce water in California is devastating some communities

As an extreme drought grips California, making water increasingly scarce, thieves are making off with billions of gallons of the precious resource.

9 hours ago
Bangladesh evacuates 10,000 Rohingya from landslide-hit camps Bangladesh evacuates 10,000 Rohingya from landslide-hit camps

World

Bangladesh evacuates 10,000 Rohingya from landslide-hit camps

Shelters have been destroyed by floods and landslides - Copyright AFP Tanbir MirajBangladesh has evacuated 10,000 Rohingya from around refugee camps on the Myanmar...

22 hours ago

Sports

Biles pulls out of Olympic all-around title defence as support pours in

Simone Biles abandoned the defence of her individual all-around Olympic crown, a day after her shock withdrawal from the women's team final.

23 hours ago