Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Australia's third-largest city of Brisbane to enter Covid lockdown

Published

Australia's third-largest city of Brisbane to enter Covid lockdown
Authorities are still trying to trace the source of the outbreak in Brisbane, Australia's third-largest city - Copyright AFP/File Patrick HAMILTON
Authorities are still trying to trace the source of the outbreak in Brisbane, Australia's third-largest city - Copyright AFP/File Patrick HAMILTON

Australia’s third-largest city of Brisbane and other parts of Queensland state will enter a snap Covid lockdown from Saturday as authorities race to contain an emerging outbreak of the Delta strain.

Millions of residents in the city and several other areas will be placed under stay-at-home orders from Saturday afternoon for three days, state Deputy Premier Steven Miles said.

“The only way to beat the Delta strain is to move quickly, to be fast and to be strong,” Miles said.

There were now seven cases of the Delta strain of the coronavirus in Queensland mainly linked to a school student, her family and a tutor, but authorities were still trying to trace the source of the outbreak, Miles said.

In the “strictest lockdown” the city has enforced, residents will only be allowed to leave their homes for essential reasons including buying groceries and exercising.

Brisbane’s snap lockdown comes as Australia’s largest city of Sydney and its surroundings completed its fifth week of lockdown with authorities struggling to stop the spread of a Delta-variant outbreak.

“We cannot afford to be complacent just because we have done so well so far. We all we have to comply with these restrictions,” Miles said.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Philippines says US military deal 'in full force again' Philippines says US military deal 'in full force again'

World

Philippines says US military deal 'in full force again'

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has walked back on a decision to end a key military deal with the United States - Copyright Philippines' Presidential...

21 hours ago

Tech & Science

Model can predict how drug interactions influence antibiotic resistance

A new antimicrobial model unravels various evolutionary effects offers a framework for optimising time-dependent, multidrug treatments.

11 hours ago
China virus success under threat as Delta variant spreads China virus success under threat as Delta variant spreads

World

China virus success under threat as Delta variant spreads

People queue for Covid-19 tests in Nanjing, China's eastern Jiangsu province - Copyright AFP STRA coronavirus cluster that emerged in the Chinese city of...

18 hours ago
Saudi Arabia to reopen to vaccinated tourists after 17-month Covid closure Saudi Arabia to reopen to vaccinated tourists after 17-month Covid closure

World

Saudi Arabia to reopen to vaccinated tourists after 17-month Covid closure

Saudi Arabia has said vaccinated tourists can enter the kingdom again, but has not announced a lifting of restrictions on the Islamic umrah pilgrimage...

24 hours ago