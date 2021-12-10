Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Australia fights bushfires in west, floods in east

Published

After weeks of high temperatures, fires flanked the western tourist hotspot of Margaret River - Copyright WESTERN AUSTRALIA DEPARTMENT OF FIRE AND EMERGENCY SERVICES/AFP Sean BLOCKSIDGE

Australia battled twin natural disasters Friday, with bushfires cutting through a picturesque west coast region, while serious flooding and heavy rains lashed the country’s east.

After weeks of high temperatures, fires flanked the western tourist hotspot of Margaret River — famed for its fine wine and big surf.

No homes have been damaged or injuries reported, but flames have been seen over a wide area, sending smoke billowing high into the sky.

Emergency warnings are in effect, and some residents have been told to flee to safety or shelter in place.

“Act immediately to survive,” the state’s Department of Fire and Emergency Services said.

While Australia’s Indian Ocean coast has sizzled under temperatures that have reached 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), on the other side of the continent its Pacific Coast has been pummelled by rain for months.

“A low pressure centre has formed off the southern New South Wales coast bringing heavy rainfall and major flooding,” the Bureau of Meteorology said. 

Some rural regions south of Sydney — engulfed in the country’s worst-ever bushfires exactly two years ago — have received 21 centimetres (eight inches) of rain in the last 24 hours alone.

November was the wettest in 122 years of records and among the coolest, as a La Nina weather phenomenon took hold.

Scientists believe Australia’s extreme weather has been made worse by man-made climate change.

In recent years the continent has experienced a litany of climate-worsened droughts, bushfires and floods.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Op-Ed: New Zealand ‘smoke-free generation’ legislation draws praise and flak

The “smoke-free generation” is arguably the most drastic anti-tobacco legislation in the world.

16 hours ago

World

Virginia’s GOP governor-elect pledges to remove state from regional carbon market

Younkin's comments came during a speech in Virginia Beach at the annual meeting of the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce.

14 hours ago
Biden rings the alarm on state of democracy worldwide Biden rings the alarm on state of democracy worldwide

World

Biden rings the alarm on state of democracy worldwide

Democracy faces "sustained and alarming challenges" worldwide, US President Joe Biden said at a virtual summit on democracy.

7 hours ago

Sports

China warns Olympic diplomatic boycott nations as France rebuffs US campaign

China warned Western nations on Thursday that they would "pay the price" for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

12 hours ago