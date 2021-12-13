Will 2022 further evolve the human machine experience?

The robot named Alter 3. Image by Tim Sandle, Barbican, London.

There’s one thing that can be predicted reliably about 2022, especially in relation to technology, and this is that change is the only constant. Stemming from its global community of over 10,000 technologists, the software consultancy Thoughtworks has released a new trends outlook: ‘The Looking Glass’ report.

The report sets out to map the changes enterprise leaders need to consider as they shape their business in 2022 and beyond.

According to Mike Mason, Global Head of Technology at Thoughtworks, in a message sent to Digital Journal, the latest ‘Looking Glass’ report, identifies five lenses that will alter how businesses perceive and utilize emerging technologies for the year to come. By lenses, these are constructed to “help you focus on what these trends mean for your enterprise and how you need to prepare”.

The five focal points drawn from the report are:

Evolving the human machine experience

Human–machine interaction refers to the communication and interaction between a human and a machine via a user interface. One way by which this is being seen is through the rise of apps culture for organizations. Beginning in 2022, companies will start to ‘dip their toe’ in the water and determine what role the ‘metaverse’ and ‘virtual reality’ will play in their enterprise engagement strategies.

Accelerating towards sustainability

As consumers, governments and investors demand greater environmental accountability, going green has gone from optional to a business imperative. To move toward the reality of sustainability, businesses need to examine their processes and supply chains, and invest in innovations that offset their carbon impact.

Partnering with AI

By understanding the strengths of humans and machines, businesses can partner with artificial intelligence solutions to extract the most value, while considering its potential ethical implications.

Realizing the potential of platforms

To reap the benefits of platforms in modern business, companies need to move back to the basics. According to the report: “Ambition is rarely lacking when partners invest, but alignment needs to be prioritized.”

Expanding impact of hostile tech

“Hostile” technology is a term commonly associated with criminal activity – however the landscape is evolving in a way that the report states that the definition of hostile technology should be broadened to include legal – even widely accepted – acts that threaten societal well-being.