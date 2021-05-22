NHC watching tropical disturbances in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico

GOES-East - Sector view: Tropical Atlantic on May 21, 2021 at 8:29 p.m. Image shows tropical system 91L about 150 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas.

As if one area to watch wasn’t enough, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is now monitoring a second region in the Atlantic Ocean basin for the potential formation of a tropical storm system.

The first system, located about 250 miles northeast of Bermuda in the Atlantic, has been designated by meteorologists as system 90L. As of Friday’s 8:00 p.m. update, the system has become well defined and is taking on subtropical characteristics.

According to satellite-derived wind data, the system is now producing gale-force winds, along with rain showers and thunderstorms. If this trend continues to pick up, advisories may have to be issued later tonight or Saturday morning. If winds reach at least 39 mph, then the storm will be named “Ana.” Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Tropical Weather Outlook Image courtesy of NOAA, Public Domain.

Tropical wave development in the Gulf of Mexico

On Thursday night, the NHC added a very well-defined low-pressure system in the western Gulf of Mexico to the mix, and it is located tonight about 150 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas. This system has been designated as 91L.

Satellite wind data shows the system is producing 30 to 35 mph winds to the east of its center, but shower and thunderstorm activity is very limited. Any increase in thunderstorm activity around the center would lead to an upgrade to tropical depression status. The NHC gives the system a 50 percent chance of formation in the next 48 hours.

However, expect this system to move into the Central Texas Gulf Coast tonight. It will send a lot of moisture and heavy rain to SE Texas and Louisiana through Saturday.

“The associated shower and thunderstorm activity remains limited, but any increase in this activity may result in the formation of a short-lived tropical depression or storm before the system moves inland over the northwestern Gulf coast tonight,” the National Hurricane Center said.

A little bit of historical trivia for those who may be interested – Should these two systems develop into tropical storms, they will have originated in parts of the Atlantic or Gulf of Mexico that have never had a tropical cyclone developing in May.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.