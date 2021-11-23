Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Three new forms of cyberattack to be worried about in 2022

Are we heading towards a new fertile hunting ground for scammers?

Published

File photo: In the past year over 500 people in Taiwan have been swindled by online scams. — File photo: © AFP
File photo: In the past year over 500 people in Taiwan have been swindled by online scams. — File photo: © AFP

One of the trends of concern for 2022 is likely to be based around a surge in so-termed ‘pump and dump’ cryptocurrency scams (a form of securities fraud that involves artificially inflating the price of an owned stock through false and misleading positive claims). To add to these there are likely to be more AI-generated threats, employee vulnerabilities, COVID-19 related attacks and the growing sophistication of brand impersonation.

To gain an insight into the core risk areas, Digital Journal contacted three experts at the firm Vade.

Compensation scams

According to Damien Riquet, Research Engineer, Vade “Compensation scams will ride the coattails of the pandemic”. Riquet tells Digital Journal “As we look ahead to 2022, we can expect more scams related to COVID-19 and its impact.”

This is a consequence of the changes that have taken place across the workforce. Riquet says: “With a lot of the workforce working remotely, isolated employees will be a big target for cybercriminals with more targeted scams hitting these remote workers.”

This will lead to a new fertile hunting ground for scammers, as Riquet explains: “To build on that, it is likely we will see ‘compensation scams’ targeting employees with a message such as, ‘if you are experiencing side effects due to a vaccine, you are eligible to compensation.”

AI-produced threats

With AI-generated threats, Adrien Gendre, Chief Product Officer, Vade, says we should expect cybercriminals to “leverage AI-generated email threats especially in targeted attacks.”

This is a consequence of increased automation, explains Gendre: “We are currently seeing threats being created manually, but with improved technologies available to mass-produce messaging for email threats based on what’s trending in the news or what is being mentioned in a company’s social accounts, the potential to target their victims is even greater.”

His warning to businesses is that: “This could be a game-changer in the way attacks are being built and would put having an AI Response as a must-have in your cybersecurity toolbox.”

Pump & dump of cryptocurrency

With the third risk area, Gauthier Saint, Product Manager, Vade, says that this year has already produced signs of the risks in store. He recounts: “In September of 2021, there was a large Pump & Dump campaign promoting the NEAR Protocol cryptocurrency.”

This was not the only example: “In addition, other campaigns have been spotted to promote GALA Coin and HBAR cryptocurrencies. It is likely that we will see more Pump & Dump campaigns promoting cryptocurrencies in 2022.”

In this article:Artificial intelligence, Business, Cryptocurrency, Cybersecurity, Data
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

US businesses face Jan 4 deadline to get workers vaccinated US businesses face Jan 4 deadline to get workers vaccinated

Life

White House: Over 90% of federal employees have complied with vaccine mandate

The US vaccination mandate will affect more than two-thirds of the workforce and join requirements announced by major employers in the country as well...

20 hours ago
Canadian MP caught naked during telework for second time in a month Canadian MP caught naked during telework for second time in a month

Life

As Parliament reconvenes, Canada’s Conservatives face questions over vaccine status

Canada’s Liberals questioned whether rival Conservatives — the largest opposition party — were being honest about the vaccination status.

21 hours ago
French PM tests positive for Covid French PM tests positive for Covid

World

French PM tests positive for Covid

French Prime Minister Jean Castex tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday evening.

21 hours ago
46 killed in Bulgaria tourist bus crash 46 killed in Bulgaria tourist bus crash

World

46 killed in Bulgaria tourist bus crash

It was Europe's worst road accident in 10 years - Copyright AFP/File NOEL CELISNikolay DOYCHINOV with Diana SIMEONOVA in Sofia and Darko DURIDANSKI in...

9 hours ago