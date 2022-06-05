The future direction of DevOps

People connected to social media network. — © Digital Journal

DevOps teams are essential in large businesses, tuned into digital transformation strategies. DevOps is an evolving process. Today those working in this function will be increasingly drawn into the data strategy process as well as with cloud data management techniques.

Additionally, DevOps is playing the primary role as the enabler of seamless cybersecurity integration. This is something essential for businesses seeking to lower their security risk profile.

DevOps lifecycles need to be more efficient and highly observable in order for developers to better fix problems and optimize systems. This is according to Brian Rue, Co-founder and CEO of Rollbar.

Rue provides Digital Journal with his insights on methods to improve observability and governance in the DevOps lifecycles.

Rue looks at the overall picture, noting: “As the cycle of software development speeds up to meet customer demand for more features, the release cycle and DevOps cycles also need to speed up.”

He clarifies this, stating: “Ultimately, DevOps is about shipping code to users. So how can we make the cycle more efficient? There are two different planes to the DevOps cycle, the plane of infrastructure and the plane of code.”

His recommendation is: “One way to make the process more efficient is to help move DevOps out of the way. Giving developers their own observability into how their own code is functioning is one way to make the whole cycle more efficient and faster.”

It also follows, says Rue, that: “Giving developers observability tools that are tailored to the code simplifies governance because DevOps no longer has to be the go-between, to get developers logs and other information they need to debug and fix code issues.”

There are also efficiency gains to be made. Here Rue cites: “Automating these tools also helps make the process more efficient and also more easy to manage. That makes governance more efficient and the whole process faster.”