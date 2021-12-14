Take stock and recompute: Cybersecurity risks for 2022

An employee of "Al-Gameya", a tech startup for money-pooling, holds a phone with the application at the company offices in Egypt’s capital Cairo - Copyright AFP Khaled DESOUKI

As 2022 reaches out, many business leaders will be considering their cybersecurity priorities before they leave for their end of year break. According to analysts from Forcepoint, a degree to what to expect can be predicted.

These core areas are:

Cyberattacks

These are now part of the military arsenal and it is likely that cyberattacks will become a staple of military activities in 2022 and beyond. With this, factor Eric Trexler, VP G2CI Sales, tells Digital Journal: “We should expect cyberattacks to become a staple of military arsenals in 2022 and beyond. Next year, more nation states will use digital vulnerabilities in smart cities, state and local governments to undertake cyberattacks which are part of national offensive strategies.”

Trexler sums up the evolution of cyberwarfare and recent attacks, as concerns that are “becoming ever more disruptive as national, critical infrastructure relies more on digital technologies.”

Are we Ready for Mass-Market Malicious Updates?

A significant rise in criminal copycats are delivering malware via software updates, making this an area of considerable concern. Better education will be required in order to avoid consumers downloading incorrect software or with businesses being conned.

Security Recalculated

Understanding the security risks faced by businesses means understanding the workforce. To derive enough detail, many organizations will turn to analytics to recalculate their understanding of cybersecurity risks and reshape their protection strategies.

Such risk assessments require an understanding of what businesses are protecting, and what the factors tare hat impact the ability of businesses to protect themselves.

The Rise of the Tractor Hackers and Smart City Attackers

As firms incorporate technology into more critical infrastructure, including agriculture, the world will see the emergence of new technologies as high-value targets for cybercriminals. This will include a variety of economic areas, from farming to the city itself.

The Curtain Rises on the Age of Protection

Continued threats to operations like ransomware demand a fresh approach. In 2022, it is likely that companies will see complete prevention as the standard, rather than seeking to address attacks after they have occurred. For this, many organizations will seek to fully embrace Zero Trust principles.