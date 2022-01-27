Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Object found in the Milky Way ‘unlike anything astronomers have seen’

Australian researchers have discovered a strange spinning object in the Milky Way.

Published

Huge bursts of radio energy emanating from the Milky Way were first observed by a university student
Huge bursts of radio energy emanating from the Milky Way were first observed by a university student - Copyright AFP/File Philip FONG
Huge bursts of radio energy emanating from the Milky Way were first observed by a university student - Copyright AFP/File Philip FONG
Maddison Connaughton

Australian researchers have discovered a strange spinning object in the Milky Way they say is unlike anything astronomers have ever seen.

The object, first spotted by a university student working on his undergraduate thesis, releases a huge burst of radio energy three times every hour.

The pulse comes “every 18.18 minutes, like clockwork,” said astrophysicist Natasha Hurley-Walker, who led the investigation after the student’s discovery, using a telescope in the Western Australian outback known as the Murchison Widefield Array.

While there are other objects in the universe that switch on and off — such as pulsars — Hurley-Walker said 18.18 minutes is a frequency that has never been observed before.

Finding this object was “kind of spooky for an astronomer,” she said, “because there’s nothing known in the sky that does that.”

The research team is now working to understand what they have found.

Trawling back through years of data, they have been able to establish a few facts: the object is about 4,000 light-years from Earth, is incredibly bright and has an extremely strong magnetic field.

But there are still many mysteries to untangle.

“If you do all of the mathematics, you find that they shouldn’t have enough power to produce these kind of radio waves every 20 minutes,” Hurley-Walker said.

“It just shouldn’t be possible.”

The object may be something researchers have theorised could exist but have never seen called an “ultra-long period magnetar”.

It could also be a white dwarf, a remnant of a collapsed star.

“But that’s quite unusual as well. We only know of one white dwarf pulsar, and nothing as great as this,” Hurley-Walker said.

“Of course, it could be something that we’ve never even thought of — it could be some entirely new type of object.”

On the question of whether the powerful, consistent radio signal from space could have been sent by some other life form, Hurley-Walker conceded: “I was concerned that it was aliens.”

But the research team was able to observe the signal across a wide range of frequencies.

“That means it must be a natural process, this is not an artificial signal,” Hurley-Walker said.

The next step for the researchers is to look for more of these strange objects across the universe.

“More detections will tell astronomers whether this was a rare one-off event or a vast new population we’d never noticed before,” Hurley-Walker said.

The team’s paper on the object has been published in the latest edition of the journal Nature.

In this article:Astronomy, Australia, Science, Space
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tens of thousands of people die in the United States every year after being shot Tens of thousands of people die in the United States every year after being shot

World

California city votes to become first in US to mandate gun insurance

The city of San Jose voted Tuesday to pass a law that will compel gun owners to take out insurance to cover any damage...

18 hours ago
The latest ruling comes after two transgender men challenged Hong Kong's policy, denouncing it as a human rights violation The latest ruling comes after two transgender men challenged Hong Kong's policy, denouncing it as a human rights violation

World

Hong Kong transgender men lose court case on ID cards

The latest ruling comes after two transgender men challenged Hong Kong's policy, denouncing it as a human rights violation - Copyright AFP/File Robyn BeckTrans...

18 hours ago
A resident of a community affected by an oil spill at a Repsol refinery in Peru protests against the company on January 20, 2022 in Callao A resident of a community affected by an oil spill at a Repsol refinery in Peru protests against the company on January 20, 2022 in Callao

World

New oil leak off Peru coast amid crude spill cleanup

A fresh oil leak has occurred off the coast of Peru — already cleaning up after a major crude spill 10 days earlier.

10 hours ago
A US Coast Guard image released on January 25, 2022, shows a capsized vessel approximately 45 miles (70 kilometers) east of Fort Pierce Inlet, Florida A US Coast Guard image released on January 25, 2022, shows a capsized vessel approximately 45 miles (70 kilometers) east of Fort Pierce Inlet, Florida

World

US Coast Guard finds one body in search for dozens after boat capsizes

A US Coast Guard image released on January 25, 2022, shows a capsized vessel approximately 45 miles (70 kilometers) east of Fort Pierce Inlet,...

13 hours ago