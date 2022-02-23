Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Lost in the clouds: AWS goes down again

How reliable is current cloud computing? Is there a better alternative?

Published

Cheap, abundant renewable energy powers cluster of Quebec data centres
French cloud computing pioneer OVHcloud opened a data centre in Beauharnois on the outskirts of Montreal in 2012 - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File SPENCER PLATT
French cloud computing pioneer OVHcloud opened a data centre in Beauharnois on the outskirts of Montreal in 2012 - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File SPENCER PLATT

Another Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage has occurred and it is hitting customers hard. From Slack to Zoom, well-known services went down in February 2022 with users unable to do anything about it.

The problem is, this is not new. There have repeatedly been companies that have suffered blackouts, and vast swaths of the Internet go down for hours, including websites that are massive contributors to the economy.

With the vast majority of data sitting in data warehouses owned by just three companies – AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud – one big question arises: how can we overcome the single point of failure?

In this context, Marta Belcher, Chair of Filecoin Foundation and General Counsel at Protocol Labs, tells Digital Journal why “creating a new Web” through decentralization is the right thing to do.

Belcher advocates for a decentralized version of the Internet and how this directly connects with the constant outages we experience today.

Belcher  explains: “The vast majority of data making up the websites we use every day sits in data warehouses owned by just three companies. We have repeatedly seen these companies suffer blackouts, and vast swaths of the Web go down for hours.”

She sees what has happened with AWS as just another example of the problem with having single points of failure.

In terms of remediation, Belcher advises that she believes “you can create a better version of the Web if you create a decentralized version of the Internet; combining the storage capacity and computing power of many devices into a supercomputer-like network, and storing multiple copies of data across those devices.”

There are other advantages too, says Belcher: “On this decentralized version of the Internet, websites will stay up even if some nodes fail, and the availability of information is not dependent on any one server or company. This provides a more robust platform for humanity’s most important information.

In this article:Amazon, aws, Cloud Computing, Computers, Data, Servers
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Three white Americans go on trial in death of black jogger Three white Americans go on trial in death of black jogger

World

Ahmaud Arbery’s killers found guilty on all counts in federal hate crime trial

Three White men who killed Ahmaud Arbery found guilty on all counts in a federal hate crimes trial.

24 hours ago

Tech & Science

UAE invests in drones, robots as unmanned warfare takes off

The UAE is ploughing money into drones, robots and unmanned weaponry as autonomous warfare becomes more widespread.

24 hours ago
Desperate, hungry and thirsty, more and more people are flocking to Baidoa from rural areas of southern Somalia, one of the regions hardest hit by the drought that is engulfing the Horn of Africa Desperate, hungry and thirsty, more and more people are flocking to Baidoa from rural areas of southern Somalia, one of the regions hardest hit by the drought that is engulfing the Horn of Africa

World

Baidoa: Crossroads of despair in drought-ravaged Somalia

Desperate, hungry and thirsty, more and more people are flocking to Baidoa from rural areas of southern Somalia.

14 hours ago
The tequila fish was once reported to be extinct and only survived in captivity, but has since been reintroduced into a river in western Mexico The tequila fish was once reported to be extinct and only survived in captivity, but has since been reintroduced into a river in western Mexico

Tech & Science

Mexican town toasts tequila fish saved from extinction

Residents of a small town in western Mexico are celebrating the reintroduction into the wild of the tequila fish.

19 hours ago