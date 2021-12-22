Crypto Icons, Miko Matsumura, Beeple and Celia Evans, Owner of Planet Fashion TV. Photo Credit: Planet Fashion TV and Reactify

Iconic NFT artist Beeple, socialite Brock Pierce, and audiovisual director Smearballs attended a private Miami Mansion yacht event earlier this month. Digital Journal has the recap.

The 2021 edition of Art Basel Miami was a neat showcase of Art and Technology coming together for the first time since 2019.

The Los Angeles-based agency, Reactify, and Miami based partner Planet Fashion TV, as well as The Bavelas Group, Gold Punk, and MadeMan just wrapped up a high-caliber networking event merging the world of Crypto and NFT entitled, “Crypto X NFT: The Who’s Who Networking Event,” which was hosted by Jeremy Gardner.

The experience brought together some of the best in blockchain technologies and exclusive celebrity digital NFT art.

The first kick-off event took place on December 2 on the Hydraex, which is also known as the Miami Mansion Yacht, an innovative floating luxury home that is first-of-its-kind, and was more focused on networking.

The guests were afforded the privilege to experience highly curated networking opportunities with a blend of UHNWI, blockchain thought leaders, entrepreneurs, crypto and NFT companies, NFT artists, investors, buyers, curators, celebrities and media.

The special appearance and attendance of world-renowned NFT artist Beeple with artist Smearballs earlier in the evening and later entrepreneur Brock Pierce, a leader of the crypto community, were among many influential attendees that captured the essence of the caliber of guests that were present throughout the event.

A few major sponsors from the Crypto industry participated and they helped make the event successful. These included Cannacoin, XUSD Blockchain Holdings, and EthereumMax.

The company CannaTek, the presenting sponsor, debuted their Cannacoin, the gold standard for the cannabis community. A smart way for the cannabis community to invest in crypto. Cannacoin allows the cannabis community to automatically invest your spare change from everyday cannabis purchases into crypto. XUSD Blockchain Holdings, the XUSD Family of Cryptocurrencies, are digital tokens based on the Ethereum™ ERC-20 framework that works for the people, not the banks, a real currency backed by gold that continues to appreciate rather than the fiat paper which folds and shrinks.

EthereumMax is a community-based token that provides a zero percent tax on buys, a nine percent tax on sales and transfers, three percent of which remains in treasury and six percent is burned every other week. In the second quarter of 2022, they will be launching an NFT Marketplace where you can buy, sell, and win one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, which range from art and music to tacos and sports memorabilia.

This event was followed by the December 5th event at the SLS South Beach and will soon be followed by the next “Crypto x NFT: Who’s Who Networking Event,” which is slated to take place in Los Angeles in February of 2022.