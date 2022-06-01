Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Humans pass on gut microbes to wildlife living in cities

The acquisition of microorganisms includes gut bacterial lineages associated with urbanization in humans.

Published

Urban living with Gizmo the cat. Image: Tim Sandle.
Urban living with Gizmo the cat. Image: Tim Sandle.

Analysis of gut microbiomes in distantly related vertebrates from urban and rural areas has revealed the so-termed ‘humanization of the microbiota’ of wildlife living in cities.

Human populations continued to increase rapidly around the world and one consequence of this is urbanization. In turn, the expansion of town and city dwelling is altering Earth’s environments.

The environmental changes are impacting on resident wildlife, including events occurring at the microbial level, as evidenced by research into the microbiome of the gut.

This is demonstrated in research into coyotes (Canis latrans), crested anole lizards (Anolis cristatellus), and white-crowned sparrows (Zonotrichia leucophrys). Each of these three species has been shown to acquire gut microbiota constituents found in humans. All told, the scientists analysed nearly 500 microbiota profiles from the three target animals and from volunteer human subjects.

In particular, the acquisition of microorganisms includes gut bacterial lineages associated with urbanization in humans. This is drawn out from comparisons of urban and rural wildlife and human populations, where the overrepresentation of human-related organisms is apparent in urban wildlife relative to rural wildlife.

According to lead researcher Professor Brian Dillard: “With the influence of humans on ecosystems becoming more pronounced globally, there is a need to better understand the effects of urbanization on global wildlife microbiota.”

He adds: “Others have shown that urbanization can alter the composition of gut microbiota in diverse species of wildlife, leading to differences between wildlife living in urban and rural settings, but we did not know whether urbanization has similar effects on the microbiota across host species.”

The bacterial lineage most overrepresented is a Bacteroides sequence variant, as demonstrated by genetic testing. This family of bacteria are also the most significantly overrepresented in urban human populations, making up a majority of the bacterial species in the human intestinal microbiota (the “gut microbiome”).

The Cornell University-led researchers conclude evidence of the twined effects of urbanization on human and wildlife gut microbiota and a spill over of bacteria from humans into wildlife in cities.

As to the significance of the study, interspecies transmission of microbes can lead to deleterious effects for the recipient host, although the specific effects the microbes are having on urban wildlife is unknown.

Given that changing the microbiome can affect health and behaviour; hence, it becomes a new priority to investigate what the consequences are for this human transmission upon wildlife hosts.

The novel research appears in the journal eLife, titled “Humanization of wildlife gut microbiota in urban environments.”

In this article:Animals, Environmental impact, Microbiology, microbiome, Urban
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Connie Rubio (below R) grandmother of 10-year-old Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, who died in the mass shooting last week in Uvalde, Texas, mourns with her family during a candlelight vigil for the 21 victims Connie Rubio (below R) grandmother of 10-year-old Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, who died in the mass shooting last week in Uvalde, Texas, mourns with her family during a candlelight vigil for the 21 victims

World

Uvalde lays first school shooting victims to rest

The small, traumatized Texan town of Uvalde begins Tuesday to bury its dead from an elementary school shooting that killed 19 children.

20 hours ago

Life

America’s first English settlement is now threatened by rising sea levels

Jamestown, Virginia is one of the most endangered historic sites in the nation, thanks to climate change.

17 hours ago
Local residents examine a destroyed Russian tank outside Kyiv, from which Russian forces retreated in late March to focus on the eastern Donbas region Local residents examine a destroyed Russian tank outside Kyiv, from which Russian forces retreated in late March to focus on the eastern Donbas region

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

President Joe Biden says the US will send more advanced rocket systems to Ukraine to help its troops repel Russian forces.

10 hours ago

World

‘I can breathe’: Ukraine women and children flee Russian troops

The hordes of exhausted people hurrying through the east Ukraine checkpoint towards Red Cross buses were women, children and the elderly.

24 hours ago