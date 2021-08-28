How to convince people to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Photo: © POOL/AFP EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

A new review finds that the optimal way to introduce the idea of getting vaccination to those who are reluctant to get vaccinated is to use messages focused on personal choice rather than moral obligations. This approach tends to receive a far more positive response. This is based on analysis of posts on social media.

The report (“How to Build Trust in Vaccines: Understanding the drivers of vaccine confidence”) comes from the World Economic Forum using the analytics platform NetBase Quid, with academic support provided by the Vaccine Confidence Project which is based at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

The analysis of social media posts operated for a six-month period and involved assessing only data that was publicly available. The first finding of note is the main reason why people get vaccinated. With this, protection is the top concern. This means the main reason that people get vaccinated is based on the ‘protection’ offered by the vaccine.

In terms of those who have not been vaccinated, the main form of messaging that is least successful is notifications based on moral messaging. This is especially coming from visible public figures, and this often can result in a sharp backlash. This means that campaign using celebrities can potentially do more harm than good.

Instead a better approach for the unvaccinated is to base messages around personal gratitude. The data indicates that responses to images plus simple messages around ‘gratitude’ tended to receive the most positive responses. However, the person delivering this message mattered. A message was more likely to be positively received if it came from a health professional rather than from a politician.

As to why people elect not to have the vaccine, the reasons can be divided into those who have a low confidence in the biotechnological components of the vaccine system. This is related to mistrust in government or pharmaceutical companies. The second reason is with those who are concerned about how the vaccine will affect their own personal health.

It is also of interest that on social media people rarely discuss the range of different vaccines available. Instead the conversations tend to be based around ‘the vaccine’ which, for the anti-vaxxers, is invariably discussed in terms that “it doesn’t work” or that it is in some way dangerous.

Underlying factors shaping vaccine confidence related to aspects like trust in government and other institutions; the extent to which the populace believe they are listened to and their concerns are valued; and the risk-benefit factors that people factor in when deciding whether or not to become vaccinated.

Discussing the data, Heidi Larson, Director of the Vaccine Confidence Project at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, expresses the view: “This is a challenge that is going to be with us for the long haul. As this report shows, the general public can be highly effective at building vaccine confidence among their friends and family, so we can all play a part in listening to people who have concerns and helping address them.”

She adds: “We need an all-of-society approach to protect ourselves and our communities against COVID-19. The trust building needed is beyond vaccines, but building vaccine confidence is an entry point to the many other layers of trust needed moving forward.”