How these 20-somethings are using AI to run their booming sneaker store

Photo courtesy Dropout

The content featured in this article is brand produced

Launching a business in your mid-20s is an arduous task that requires a significant amount of courage and intelligent decision-making. Those who have become successful before they reach the age of 30 through hard work and perseverance are to be admired. This feat is more challenging for people who hold different day jobs. They begin their endeavor because they hope it could change their lives.

Two people who have proven that becoming successful both in business and in one’s profession are Kola Tytler and Stefano Zeppieri. Kola is a doctor by profession, while Stefano is a software engineer. Despite the considerable differences in their careers, they have made a fantastic collaboration with two others, Andrea Canziani and Federico Pasquetti, from Milan. Their endeavor is called Dropout, a business dedicated to supplying limited-edition sneakers and streetwear apparel to buyers.

Kola is only 27 years old but has already achieved more than he’d ever anticipated or dreamt of. Always a lover of sneakers, collecting became his pastime and hobby when he moved from Italy to the United Kingdom at age 19. After saving and investing, Kola decided to use his passion for sneakers as a business with his friend Stefano.

Stefano Zeppieri was born and raised in Italy. At only 23 years old, he’s already making some waves in software engineering. Stefano was a self-taught expert in his field, which he now uses to lead the technical aspects of the company he built with Kola, Andrea and Federico. Aside from Dropout, Stefano and Kola launched an extension of the business called HypeAnalyzer, a software tracking and analysing the value and sale data points of limited edition sneakers. The technical analysis tool also provides consignment rates like volatility, product demands, and potential discounts.

Dropout launched in 2018 and it became an instant success, with over a thousand people attended the retail store’s opening in Milan. Since its creation three years ago, the business has now welcomed over 50,000 guests to the doors of the main store. Millions of people have visited its website, and dropout remains highly popular for its guaranteed products authenticity and free shipping to multiple European countries.

Kola and Stefano’s goal for launching Dropout and HypeAnalyzer goes beyond just gaining profits and becoming serious businessmen. They want people to gain access to quality sneakers and get the most out of their hard-earned money. High-end sneakers are not cheap. Moreover, owning limited edition ones is extremely difficult, so they want to be the solution customers could contact.

In a few years, Kola and Stefano hope to open more physical stores for Dropout in Italy. They’re also planning to relocate the current main store in Milan and to expand HypeAnalyzer. People can check out Dropout’s profile in Crunchbase to know more about the brand and why it’s Italians’ go-to company in all things sneakers.