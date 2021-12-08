Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Google disrupts cybercrime web infecting 1 mn devices

Google it has moved to shut down a network of about one million hijacked electronic devices used worldwide to commit online crimes.

Published

Google takes aim at cybercrime web — © AFP THOMAS COEX
Google takes aim at cybercrime web — © AFP THOMAS COEX

Google said Tuesday it has moved to shut down a network of about one million hijacked electronic devices used worldwide to commit online crimes, while also suing Russia-based hackers the tech giant claimed were responsible.

The so-called botnet of infected devices, which was also used to surreptitiously mine bitcoin, was cut off at least for now from the people wielding it on the internet.

“The operators of Glupteba are likely to attempt to regain control of the botnet using a backup command and control mechanism,” wrote Shane Huntley and Luca Nagy from Google’s threat analysis group.

Large technology companies like Google and Microsoft are increasingly pulled into the battle against cybercrime, which is conducted via their products thus giving them unique understanding of and access to the threats.

Google said the network includes about one million Windows-using devices worldwide for crimes that include stealing users’ credentials, and has targeted victims from the United States, India, Brazil and southeast Asia.

The company also filed a lawsuit in a New York federal court against Dmitry Starovikov and Alexander Filippov seeking an injunction to block them from wrongdoing on its platforms.

Cybersecurity experts first noticed Glupteba in 2011, which spreads by masquerading as free, downloadable software, videos or movies that people unwittingly download onto their devices.

However, unlike conventional botnets that rely on predetermined channels to ensure their survival, Glupteba is programmed to find a replacement server in order to keep operating even after being attacked, says Google’s lawsuit.

Because the botnet web combines the power of some one million devices it possesses unusual power that could be used for large-scale ransomware or other attacks.

To maintain that network, the organization “uses Google advertisements to post job openings for the websites” carrying out the illegal work.

The hackers also used Google’s own services to distribute the malware — the internet giant took down some 63 million Google Docs and terminated over 1,100 Google accounts used to spread Glupteba.

The botnets can “recover more quickly from disruptions, making them that much harder to shutdown. We are working closely with industry and government as we combat this type of behavior,” Google said in a blog post.

In this article:Cyber security, Cybercrime, Google, Spyware
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Thailand plots sustainable comeback for DiCaprio beach

Mass tourism had brought the archipelago, immortalised in Leonardo DiCaprio movie "The Beach", to the brink of catastrophe.

18 hours ago
Nobel winner Ressa to fly to Oslo after Philippine courts approve trip Nobel winner Ressa to fly to Oslo after Philippine courts approve trip

World

Nobel winner Ressa to fly to Oslo after Philippine courts approve trip

Philippine Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa will fly to Oslo to collect the award in person.

16 hours ago
From art shows to theatre, Baghdad sees cultural revival From art shows to theatre, Baghdad sees cultural revival

World

From art shows to theatre, Baghdad sees cultural revival

After decades of conflict and strife, the Iraqi capital is experiencing an artistic renaissance.

22 hours ago

Business

Why effective martech solutions for 2022 must include AI

Those working in marketing need to adopt AI quickly or fall behind in the competitive landscape, advises a leading expert.

16 hours ago