German fuel giant is hit by cyberattack

Energy prices heated up in 2021. — © AFP

German petrol supply giant Oiltanking has fallen victim to a cyberattack. While the attack does not endanger the fuel supply, the resultant impact upon larger supply chain issues are a worry and several routine processes have been temporarily affected due to responsible IT systems being forced offline.

The incident also impacted the oil supplier Mabanaft GmbH. Both companies belong to the Marquard & Bahls group.

With the attack, it appears that hackers scrambled data and make computer systems inoperable. In other words, the attack was a form of ransomware. This event comes soon after BfV German domestic intelligent services’ warning last week of ongoing attacks coordinated by APT27 (a Chinese hacking group).

According to the firm: “We are working to solve this issue according to our contingency plans, as well as to understand the full scope of the incident. We are undertaking a thorough investigation, together with external specialists and are collaborating closely with the relevant authorities. All terminals continue to operate safely.”

Looking at this serious cyber-issue for Digital Journal is James Carder, Chief Security Officer at LogRhythm.

According to Carder, utility suppliers are vulnerable to cyber-warfare: “This attack on Oiltanking GmbH is a perfect example of how cyberattacks can go beyond just the targeted entity and disrupt the larger supply chain. In this case, the oil distributor supplies fuel to 26 companies in Germany, including Shell, which operates over 1,900 gas stations in the country.”

Carder adds that the implications could have been very significant: “While the supply of fuel has not been affected in the attack, impact remains consequential with IT systems responsible for the automation of tank loading and unloading processes, something that cannot be done manually, being forced offline for the time being. The 13 tank farms that Oiltanking operates cannot currently serve trucks, so the firm has turned to alternative methods.”

Standing back and considering the overall consequence, Carder finds: “The economic impact of cyberattacks affecting the greater supply chain can prove to be extremely detrimental.”

This means that safeguards are necessary. Cader notes: “To ensure that crucial organizations, such as fuel suppliers, remain properly up and running with little to no threats to their routine processes, they must make cybersecurity practices top-of-mind.”

He further recommends: “A proactive approach that consists of investing in cybersecurity solutions used for detecting malicious cyber behavior and implementing proper protection protocols, such as threat detection and response controls, are essential to successfully enable operations for critical infrastructure.”