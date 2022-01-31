Everything you need to know about the Acumatica 2022 Summit

More than 2,000 people gathered at the Wynn Las Vegas for the eighth annual Acumatica Summit. - Photo courtesy Acumatica

More than 2,000 people gathered at the Wynn Las Vegas last week for the eighth annual Acumatica Summit. The cloud ERP leader brought together customers, partners, and analysts to explore the future of digital transformation and share what’s in store for 2022.

Over two days of keynote speeches, demos, and presentations, Acumatica announced several new partnerships, products, and solutions focused on providing customers the agility to adapt to an ever-changing world.

“We never stop pushing,” said Jon Roskill, CEO of Acumatica. “We never stop innovating, knowing we can do better tomorrow than we did today.”

New and expanded service offerings

By acquiring property management system IBS Imperium, Acumatica will help property managers, developers, and owner-operators manage every aspect of their business. IBS Imperium’s complete financial management and reporting suite was built on the Acumatica platform and designed for the company’s construction customers.

Furthering its commitment to the construction industry, the company launched an Autodesk integration that allows customers to track the progress of projects from start to finish.

The Acumatica Summit previewed the company’s 2022 R1 product features, including artificial intelligence capable of detecting and solving general ledger anomalies, as well as updates to its Flex mobile platform. The Flex program will offer more options to companies with varying needs so they can incorporate Acumatica’s ERP technology to streamline operations in their growing businesses.

On the finance front, Acumatica announced localization packages will be implemented for customers in Mexico and the UK, and a payroll system is launching for Canadian customers. Additionally, Acumatica will launch the Global Financials Module this year to allow multinational businesses to track their finances in multiple currencies.

Upcoming partnerships

Linking up with the world’s largest retailer, Acumatica announced Amazon Connector. Customers selling products through Amazon can now connect to Acumatica’s cloud technology and see moment-to-moment updates on inventory.

To omit repetitive tasks, Acumatica partnered with UiPath Connector to boost productivity. Blending UiPath’s robotic process automation (RPA) technology with Acumatica’s cloud platform, this partnership will help customers cut down on menial tasks that tie up their days.

Acumatica is also teaming up with Adobe to offer Acumatica Document Cloud. Bundling Adobe’s eSign capability with Acumatica’s technology, this is built to streamline document management and eliminate complex licensing for customers.