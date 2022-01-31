Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Everything you need to know about the Acumatica 2022 Summit

More than 2,000 people gathered at the Wynn Las Vegas last week for the eighth annual Acumatica Summit.

Published

Acumatica Summit
More than 2,000 people gathered at the Wynn Las Vegas for the eighth annual Acumatica Summit. - Photo courtesy Acumatica
More than 2,000 people gathered at the Wynn Las Vegas for the eighth annual Acumatica Summit. - Photo courtesy Acumatica

This article is Sponsored Content

More than 2,000 people gathered at the Wynn Las Vegas last week for the eighth annual Acumatica Summit. The cloud ERP leader brought together customers, partners, and analysts to explore the future of digital transformation and share what’s in store for 2022.

Over two days of keynote speeches, demos, and presentations, Acumatica announced several new partnerships, products, and solutions focused on providing customers the agility to adapt to an ever-changing world. 

“We never stop pushing,” said Jon Roskill, CEO of Acumatica. “We never stop innovating, knowing we can do better tomorrow than we did today.”

New and expanded service offerings

By acquiring property management system IBS Imperium, Acumatica will help property managers, developers, and owner-operators manage every aspect of their business. IBS Imperium’s complete financial management and reporting suite was built on the Acumatica platform and designed for the company’s construction customers. 

Furthering its commitment to the construction industry, the company launched an Autodesk integration that allows customers to track the progress of projects from start to finish.

The Acumatica Summit previewed the company’s 2022 R1 product features, including artificial intelligence capable of detecting and solving general ledger anomalies, as well as updates to its Flex mobile platform. The Flex program will offer more options to companies with varying needs so they can incorporate Acumatica’s ERP technology to streamline operations in their growing businesses.

On the finance front, Acumatica announced localization packages will be implemented for customers in Mexico and the UK, and a payroll system is launching for Canadian customers. Additionally, Acumatica will launch the Global Financials Module this year to allow multinational businesses to track their finances in multiple currencies. 

Upcoming partnerships

Linking up with the world’s largest retailer, Acumatica announced Amazon Connector. Customers selling products through Amazon can now connect to Acumatica’s cloud technology and see moment-to-moment updates on inventory. 

To omit repetitive tasks, Acumatica partnered with UiPath Connector to boost productivity. Blending UiPath’s robotic process automation (RPA) technology with Acumatica’s cloud platform, this partnership will help customers cut down on menial tasks that tie up their days.

Acumatica is also teaming up with Adobe to offer Acumatica Document Cloud. Bundling Adobe’s eSign capability with Acumatica’s technology, this is built to streamline document management and eliminate complex licensing for customers.

In this article:Cloud, Digital Transformation, Sponsored Content, Technology
Written By

Custom content produced for brands by Digital Journal's content studio.

You may also like:

Europe fears its gas supplies could be cut if Russia takes military action in Ukraine, prompting the United States to open contacts with other key suppliers, notably Qatar Europe fears its gas supplies could be cut if Russia takes military action in Ukraine, prompting the United States to open contacts with other key suppliers, notably Qatar

Tech & Science

Gas stoves and ovens have to go — They emit methane gas even when turned off

A study suggests that gas stoves are not as safe for the environment. Even when a natural gas cooking stove isn’t on, it leaks...

9 hours ago
Austrian musician Katharina Teufel-Lieli is one of tens of thousands to have joined demonstrations against making the Covid jab compulsory Austrian musician Katharina Teufel-Lieli is one of tens of thousands to have joined demonstrations against making the Covid jab compulsory

World

Unvaccinated and undeterred: Austria holdouts dig in despite new law

Despite vaccination against Covid-19 becoming mandatory in Austria Katharina Teufel-Lieli insists she won't bow to pressure to get the jab.

12 hours ago

Tech & Science

Making the case for banning fossil fuel heating in new homes and buildings

Vancouver and Quebec recently banned certain kinds of fossil fuel-based heating in new home construction.

21 hours ago
Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election

World

Trump suggests he will pardon Jan. 6 rioters if he is reelected president

At a rally in Texas, Donald Trump said he would consider pardoning those charged with the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

17 hours ago