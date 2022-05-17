Essential decision points for the aspiring cybersecurity leader

Network cables plugged into a server. — © Michael Bocchieri/AFP/Getty Images

Cyberattacks or data breaches can cost companies more than just billions of dollars. Other issues of concern extend to operational efficiency, reputational damage, and time. Boosting cybersecurity is therefore a matter of business resilience.

While tackling these issues is of great importance, not least for business continuity and maintaining customer service. However, the problem is that most businesses do not know where to start on their cyber strategy.

These concerns are drawn out by Cyber Security Expert and the Founder of OccamSec, Mark Stamford.

OccamSec has developed the Incenter platform, which provides a dual approach to cybersecurity through continuous penetration testing along with vulnerability research and a threat intelligence team.

Stamford tells Digital Journal about the key factors that decision makers need to consider when implementing cybersecurity solutions.

Stamford offers the following points of advice:

Understand What You Need

Unless you have a large amount of resources to throw at it, what do you do to best secure your organization? What does “best secure” even mean? Which tools do you buy? Do you need a pen test? There are endless questions, the answers seem to change every day, so how does anyone deal with this?

Next, Consider Resources

The need for security is pushing up the price of security. Because the sector is “hot” it’s being flooded with applicants. Unless you have a considerable budget to spend on security resources it’s difficult to get someone who can really help.

Business & Tech Are Connected

Often cybersecurity issues are placed in a technical context, but if they can’t be tied back to the organization then it’s hard for non technical people to understand them, and even harder to show value. Historically cybersecurity is seen as a purely technical field, this doesn’t help anyone.

Get Past the Hype

Because almost everyone is impacted by cybersecurity, everyone is trying to sell something. Right now there is so much hype “this product will make you 100% secure!” “Stops all attackers” “A.I to secure your business” that we are in a boy who cried wolf situation.

Everything is being questioned, nothing seems to do what it says, and organizations build up more resentment for anyone offering any solution.