Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Essential decision points for the aspiring cybersecurity leader

The need for security is pushing up the price of security. Because the sector is “hot” it’s being flooded.

Published

Network cables plugged into a server. — © Michael Bocchieri/AFP/Getty Images
Network cables plugged into a server. — © Michael Bocchieri/AFP/Getty Images

Cyberattacks or data breaches can cost companies more than just billions of dollars. Other issues of concern extend to operational efficiency, reputational damage, and time. Boosting cybersecurity is therefore a matter of business resilience.

While tackling these issues is of great importance, not least for business continuity and maintaining customer service. However, the problem is that most businesses do not know where to start on their cyber strategy.

These concerns are drawn out by Cyber Security Expert and the Founder of OccamSec, Mark Stamford.

OccamSec has developed the Incenter platform, which provides a dual approach to cybersecurity through continuous penetration testing along with vulnerability research and a threat intelligence team.

Stamford tells Digital Journal about the key factors that decision makers need to consider when implementing cybersecurity solutions.

Stamford offers the following points of advice:

Understand What You Need

Unless you have a large amount of resources to throw at it, what do you do to best secure your organization? What does “best secure” even mean? Which tools do you buy? Do you need a pen test? There are endless questions, the answers seem to change every day, so how does anyone deal with this?

Next, Consider Resources

The need for security is pushing up the price of security. Because the sector is “hot” it’s being flooded with applicants. Unless you have a considerable budget to spend on security resources it’s difficult to get someone who can really help.

Business & Tech Are Connected

Often cybersecurity issues are placed in a technical context, but if they can’t be tied back to the organization then it’s hard for non technical people to understand them, and even harder to show value. Historically cybersecurity is seen as a purely technical field, this doesn’t help anyone.

Get Past the Hype

Because almost everyone is impacted by cybersecurity, everyone is trying to sell something. Right now there is so much hype “this product will make you 100% secure!” “Stops all attackers” “A.I to secure your business” that we are in a boy who cried wolf situation.

Everything is being questioned, nothing seems to do what it says, and organizations build up more resentment for anyone offering any solution.

In this article:connections, Cyberattack, Cybersecurity, Data, Technology
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: The stench of American racism — Buffalo shootings show how accepted racism is in US society

Fanaticism is now a flavor of America. You gotta be rabid, doesn't matter who or what is the subject.

13 hours ago
Soldiers of the Kraken Ukrainian special forces unit talk to a man at a destroyed bridge on the road near the village of Rus'ka Lozova, north of Kharkiv, on May 16, 2022 Soldiers of the Kraken Ukrainian special forces unit talk to a man at a destroyed bridge on the road near the village of Rus'ka Lozova, north of Kharkiv, on May 16, 2022

World

Putin warns Finland, Sweden over NATO as Ukraine braces for eastern assault

Soldiers of the Kraken Ukrainian special forces unit talk to a man at a destroyed bridge on the road near the village of Rus'ka...

22 hours ago
Russia has been remarkably tight-lipped on the number of its soldiers killed Russia has been remarkably tight-lipped on the number of its soldiers killed

World

Young, poor and from minorities: the Russian troops killed in Ukraine

The bulk of the thousands of Russian soldiers killed in Moscow's onslaught against Ukraine are very young and are from ethnic minority groups.

14 hours ago
A day after Finland, Sweden announces it too will apply for NATO membership in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine A day after Finland, Sweden announces it too will apply for NATO membership in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

A day after Finland, Sweden announces it too will apply for NATO membership in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

24 hours ago