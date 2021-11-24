Chatting with Kyle Jones: Co-Founder and COO of iCRYO and its growing global presence

Kyle Jones. Photo Courtesy of Kyle Jones

iCRYO co-founder and COO Kyle Jones chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about how the Houston-based iCRYO has continued to elevate the lifestyle of both its team members and guests by providing professional, affordable, and convenient recovery services while raising the bar in the health and wellness industry.

In 2020, iCRYO was recognized by Inc. 5000 and the Financial Times for its accomplishments, awarded with over 225 locations. Since the opening of its first location, iCRYO now has 17 open locations including Texas, New York, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Indiana, Florida, and most recently. Connecticut. The 150 sites currently in development are dispersed coast to coast, from California to West Virginia.

Indeed, iCRYO has continued to push its business, education, training, and safety goals to the forefront in its efforts to maintain its status as one of the top wellness brands in the U.S.

“It’s been such a surreal journey watching iCRYO grow across the nation,” Jones told Digital Journal. “Surpassing 225+ locations sold in the United States is a milestone my father and I envisioned just a few years ago.”

And now, Jones and his father have their eyes set on an additional 1,000 locations in the U.S. with many more across the globe. During our conversation, Jones revealed that iCRYO will host its first inaugural Elevate Conference in April 2022 in South Shore Resort and Marina in League City, Texas.

“We are thrilled to bring the 1st Annual iCRYO Conference “Elevate” to the brand. It is going to be an amazing weekend of team building, education and of course some fun mixed in. This weekend will be the epitome of what the iCRYO Culture is all about,” said Jones. “To have all our franchisees, corporate team, vendors, and investors in the same place for an entire weekend is going to be one for the books. I look forward to the 2022 conference setting the bar for years to come.”

At the end of the day, Jones envisions iCRYO becoming known to the world as a beacon for true wellness, prevention, and recovery. “The brand is filled with so many amazing people with life-changing stories,” Jones shared. “I’m humbled and honored that our franchisees trust the vision of iCRYO and where we are headed.”