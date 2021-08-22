Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Capybaras versus a gated community – Who will win when nature fights back?

Published

Capybara on the Rio Tambopata. Source - Murray Foubister, CC SA 2.0.
Capybara on the Rio Tambopata. Source - Murray Foubister, CC SA 2.0.

Nordelta is Argentina’s most well-known gated community. It is an enclave for the rich, with spacious homes in the middle of well-kept properties set among a landscape of lakes and streams north of Buenos Aires.

However, much to the dismay of environmentalists, the community was built on the wetlands of the Paraná River, the second most important river in South America after the Amazon, reports The Guardian.

In recent weeks, the residents of Nordelta have been involved in a battle, of sorts, and no, not with environmentalists. Nature has been fighting back against Nordelta’s well-heeled residents.

Nordelta, a gated community, was founded in 1999 and is known as the first ciudadpueblo (Cityville, in English). Source – Pelu1995, CC SA 4.0

For the past several weeks, the community has been invaded by capybaras, the world’s largest living rodent. Growing up to about 4 feet in length and 24 inches in height, and weighing close to 132 pounds, these animals are sociable and live in groups of between 10 and 20 individuals.

Members of the community have complained that the carpinchos (capybaras in Argentina) have destroyed manicured lawns, bitten dogs, and caused traffic accidents.

“They not only destroy gardens but their excrement has also become a problem,” one local man told the daily La Nación, complaining that local wildlife officials had prohibited residents from touching the large rodents.

A few local residents have apparently brought out their rifles, but many other Argentinians have taken to social media in defense of the rodents.

A herd of capybaras in the Tiete River protected area in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Image – Clodomiro Esteves Junior, CC SA 4.0.

The whole problem with the community of Nordelta and their claims of being invaded by capybaras is that the rodents have not invaded the community at all. As Radio Perfil points out, “according to the specialist Adelmar Funk, he clarified that the capybaras did not appear in Nordelta, but returned.”

“In Nordelta it has to do with the fact that they created an ecosystem that favors the return of these species. Capybara usually have many young; when you realized that the population increased it is because you already have the problem on top of you,” he explained.

Like America, Argentina is politically polarized – with progressive Peronists seeing Nordelta as the enclave of an upper class eager to exclude common people. Some have even portrayed the capybaras as a rodent vanguard of the class struggle.

Four-month-old male pet capybaras living in Texas. Source – Caplin Rous, CC SA 3.0.

The wetlands of the Panana River delta

The Paraná River is considered the third largest river in the American Continent, after the Mississippi in the United States and the Amazon in Brazil.

The diverse wetlands of the Parana Delta lie in the La Plata Basin in Argentina. The delta is one of the largest coastal wetlands systems of Argentina, spreading over 320 kilometers and comprising a vast extension of more than 22.587 square kilometers.

The Paraná Delta is rich in biodiversity and natural resources and faces the pressures of urban growth, infrastructure development, large-scale livestock farming, and unsustainable agricultural practices, as well as the consequences of climate change. 

In this article:Argentina, Capybaras, Environment, Nature vs infrastructure, Nordelta, wetlands of the Paraná River
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Life

Op-Ed: How long are COVID jabs effective vs Why are vaccinated people getting infected? Need for clear answers and future options

Is there any such thing as natural immunity to a virus? This is the billion dollar question that isn’t yet being asked.

10 hours ago

Tech & Science

Baby monitors caught up in the latest cybersecurity incident

The Kalay vulnerability has exposed millions of IoT devices and it was detected by security advisers and reported to the U.S. Department of Homeland...

24 hours ago
Veteran US civil rights activist Jesse Jackson hospitalized with Covid Veteran US civil rights activist Jesse Jackson hospitalized with Covid

World

Veteran US civil rights activist Jesse Jackson hospitalized with Covid

Veteran American civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson was hospitalized after testing positive for Covid-19, despite having been vaccinated.

20 hours ago
New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle' New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

World

New Zealand queries virus approach as Delta outbreak grows

New Zealand imposed a snap lockdown after a new Covid-19 outbreak - Copyright AFP/File Marty MELVILLENew Zealand conceded its ambitious “Covid zero” elimination strategy...

19 hours ago