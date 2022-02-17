Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Bananas to fish scales: fashion’s hunt for eco-materials

Sneakers made from banana or pineapple leaves, dresses from nettles or fish scales — the search for sustainable materials.

Published

The Nova Kaeru stand shows off its leather made from elephant ear plants
The Nova Kaeru stand shows off its leather made from elephant ear plants - Copyright AFP BERTRAND GUAY
The Nova Kaeru stand shows off its leather made from elephant ear plants - Copyright AFP BERTRAND GUAY
Eric RANDOLPH

Sneakers made from banana or pineapple leaves, dresses from nettles or fish scales — the search for sustainable materials has taken the fashion industry to some wild places.

Experts warn these new textiles are not a quick fix for fashion’s enormous problems with over-consumption and waste, but may be a necessary step in developing cleaner technologies.

“You could possibly eat the final product,” said Hannes Schoenegger, co-founder of Bananatex, which uses leaves from banana trees in the Philippines to make bags, T-shirts and a line of shoes for H&amp;M that sold out within two hours.

He was speaking at the Premiere Vision Paris conference, where industry professionals gather to find out which fabrics will dominate coming seasons.

“We only harvest the sides of the plants, and they’re already growing in the forest, so no chemicals, pesticides or even water are used,” Schoenegger added.

He was among multiple stalls presenting new bio-sourced materials.

Brazil-based Nova Kaeru offered leather made from the discarded scales of the giant pirarucu fish and another from the tropical “elephant ear” plant.

Nearby, Ananas Anam showed off some Nike shoes made from waste pineapple leaves.

– Nettles are in –

These textiles can be relatively niche, but some companies are determined to bring them into the mainstream.

Spanish firm Pyratex offers multiple options, from recycling the waste of corn and sugar cane production, to making fibres from Icelandic seaweed, Chinese bamboo or Austrian wood.

“It’s not about replacing cotton with one alternative crop. It’s about finding a wide variety of substitutes to make sure that nothing is over-used,” said spokesperson Pilar Tejada Lopez.

One plant getting particular interest is the nettle, which can be turned into a silk-like and incredibly strong fabric that can be used in everyday and luxury clothing.

It highlights the fact that many of these technologies are not new.

“Nettles have actually been used for clothing for centuries, but we have largely forgotten,” said Lopez.

“Part of our job is reintroducing these ideas that have been lost.”

– Natural limits –

Others warn of over-reliance on new materials in the drive towards sustainability.

“Replacement materials serve no purpose if we continue to make the same amount of clothing,” said Victoire Satto, of The Good Goods, a media firm specialising in responsible fashion.

They could even add to the problem if scaled up by encouraging further deforestation to make way for newly fashionable plants, she said.

That is why companies like Bananatex refuse to go beyond natural farming limits.

“Our project is part of a reforestation programme, a good way of revitalising soils and providing work to local families,” said Schoenegger.

“There’s a natural limit and we won’t go beyond that, because then it would be harmful.”

Pyratex similarly puts a lot of emphasis on partnering with responsible farmers, and avoiding the ultra-complex supply chains that make it difficult for clothing companies to know who grows their raw materials and in what conditions.

But Satto says more research is also needed on the durability of bio-sourced materials, since half the ecological damage from an item of clothing is linked to its disposal.

“If the product only lasts six months, that’s enormous in terms of environmental impact,” she said.

– Iterations –

Ifeanyi Okwuadi, an award-winning British designer, says his focus is on how clothes are made — not what they are made from.

“When I speak about sustainability, I’m talking about the construction — right down to using the right stitch-length for each stitch because that kind of minute detail affects the longevity of the garment when you put it in the wash,” he said.

He says many bio-sourced materials are still evolving.

“Right now, there’s a lot of buzzwords to draw you in, but eventually we won’t need to say it’s from bananas or whatever — it will just be plant-based fibres.”

“I don’t use them in my work because the tech at the moment is quite primitive. But I see them as iterations, like with all technology, and we need these innovations.”

In this article:Business, Environment, Fashion, Lifestyle
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US judge sets January hearing for Prince Andrew sex assault case US judge sets January hearing for Prince Andrew sex assault case

World

Prince Andrew’s settlement ‘worth £12 mn’ as anger mounts in UK

Prince Andrew in January 2020 in Hillington, Norfolk - Copyright AFP -James PHEBYDisgraced British royal Prince Andrew faced a call Wednesday to “live out...

19 hours ago
Trucks block a road outside the Canadian parliament in Ottawa on February 15, 2022 Trucks block a road outside the Canadian parliament in Ottawa on February 15, 2022

World

‘Hold the line’: Canada truckers dig in despite new police powers

Trucker-led protesters occupying the Canadian capital showed no sign of backing down Tuesday, despite a newly invoked state of emergency.

22 hours ago
Hong Kong is currently in the throes of its worst-ever coronavirus outbreak Hong Kong is currently in the throes of its worst-ever coronavirus outbreak

World

China’s Xi orders Hong Kong to suppress outbreak ‘above everything else’

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for Hong Kong to take "all necessary measures" to control an Omicron-fuelled Covid-19 outbreak.

17 hours ago

World

Sandy Hook Families Settle for $73 Million With Gun Maker Over Massacre

The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn. have agreed to a $73 million settlement.

24 hours ago