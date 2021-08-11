Ryan Murphy talks about the three Olympic medals that he won in Tokyo, ISL Season 3, and the Goldfish Swim School

Ryan Murphy. Photo Credit: Mike Lewis, USA Swimming

American swimming superstar Ryan Murphy added three more Olympic medals to his impressive collection following the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games for Team USA. He chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his latest endeavors, which include Season 3 of the International Swimming League (ISL), where he will be swimming once again for the Los Angeles Current.

Tokyo Summer Olympic Games

Murphy earned a bronze medal in the men’s 100 meter backstroke race (where he still holds the world record of 51.85 seconds), a silver medal in the men’s 200 meter backstroke race, and a gold medal in the men’s 4×100 meter medley relay race, where Team USA shattered the world record with a time of 3:26.78. His total Olympic medal count is six (he previously won three additional gold medals at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro). This summer he served as

“It was really cool to win one of each medal,” he admitted. “It is really nice to have something in medal format to showcase for all of the hard work that I put in this year.”

Murphy acknowledged that he has learned a great deal about himself since the last Olympic Games. “In 2016, I was still an undergrad,” he said. “I think I’ve really grown a lot in terms of my confidence and being able to have good, free-flowing conversations. I am more aware of my body and everything. My biggest growth has been on the communication front over the last five years.”

World Record relay race

He was super-stoked about the world record in the men’s 4×100 meter medley relay race (which he secured along with Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel, and Zach Apple). “We were hyped after that one,” he exclaimed. “I don’t think I’ve ever celebrated that hard as I did after that relay. We put a lot into that, and it was cool to see it all come together.”

ISL Season 3, Los Angeles Current

At the end of this month, Murphy is looking forward to ISL Season 3, which will take place in Naples, Italy. He is thrilled to be back with the Los Angeles Current swimming team with Olympian Lenny Krayzelburg as the team’s General Manager. “That will be fun,” he foreshadowed. “It is always fun to start racing again, and being able to hang out with Lenny a little bit and the whole LA Current squad.”

Murphy had great words about his Cal teammates Ryan Hoffer and Bryce Mefford (who was also a fellow Olympian). “Our coach Dave Durden is known for recruiting great guys,” Murphy said. “They are so unique. Ryan Hoffer is the man, he keeps it light and funny. Bryce is a funny dude too. They are both relaxed guys so we are lucky to have them with the group. It really is a great group of guys at Cal, and they are very motivated.”

Emgality

He also opened up about his partnership with Emgality, which is a preventive migraine treatment. Its commercial has been airing a lot the past few months. “I’ve suffered from migraines for a long time,” he said. “They were looking for people who actually suffer from migraines. We are spreading awareness, where even if you are still suffering from migraines you can go after your goals. No matter what health condition you are living with, you can always go after your dreams.”

Goldfish Swim School

Murphy shared that the Goldfish Swim School is “going great.” “They have put some really great safety protocols in place,” he said.

“Their swimmers are back and they are feeling comfortable. I am really excited that kids are going to be able to learn to swim again. It is a shame that for a lot of the pandemic, kids weren’t able to learn how to swim, and that was a little bit alarming. It is exciting that we can get back into swimming,” he elaborated.

For more information on the Goldfish Swim School, check out its official website, and follow the swim school on Instagram.

To learn more about Olympic champion Ryan Murphy, follow him on Instagram, and check out his official website.