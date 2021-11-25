Connect with us

Ryan Murphy shatters American record in the men’s 50 meter short course backstroke

American swimmer Ryan Murphy has a major reason to be proud. He just shattered the American record in the men’s 50 meter short course backstroke at the ISL playoffs in Season 3 in Eindhoven, Holland. Digital Journal has the recap.

Published

Ryan Murphy
Ryan Murphy. Photo Courtesy of Mine Kasapoglu
Ryan Murphy. Photo Courtesy of Mine Kasapoglu

Murphy won his race with a time of 22.53 seconds, which was both an ISL Record and a new American Record. Murphy bested his previous record (22.54 seconds) from last year by .01.

He swims for the Los Angeles Current swimming team with Olympian Lenny Krayzelburg as the Team’s General Manager.

With this fast swim, Murphy ranks No. 3 in the all-time list right behind Kliment Kolesnikov (22.47 seconds) and world record holder Florent Manaudou (22.22 seconds).

“Might not be able to celebrate Thanksgiving in the States this year, but @lacurrent is still ready to eat. Excited for our next @iswimleague match tomorrow!” Murphy exclaimed in a post on Instagram.

Murphy serves as the brand ambassador of the Goldfish Swim School, which offers swim lessons for kids of all ages and experience levels. For more information on the Goldfish Swim School, check out its official website, and follow the swim school on Instagram.

To learn more about Ryan Murphy, follow him on Instagram.

In this article:
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

