Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Ryan Murphy opens up about his swimming career and the Goldfish Swim School

Four-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Ryan Murphy was recently featured on Power 98.5 Satellite Radio.

Published

Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy
Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy. Photo Credit: Goldfish Swim School
Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy. Photo Credit: Goldfish Swim School

Four-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Ryan Murphy was recently featured on Power 98.5 Satellite Radio, where he was interviewed by distinguished personality Steven Cuoco.

The backstroke king opened up about his acclaimed career as a professional swimmer and the Goldfish Swim School, which offers swim lessons for children of all ages and experience levels. “Goldfish is a learn-to-swim academy and school,” he said. “The kids are anywhere from six months old to age 12. They are trying to introduce the sport of swimming to as many people as they can.”

While at the University of California at Berkeley, Murphy won both the 100 and 200-yard backstroke events at the NCAA Championships for four straight years. He holds the American Record in the 100-yard backstroke, 200-yard backstroke, 50-meter short course backstroke, 50-meter long course backstroke, and 100-meter long course backstroke.

In his Olympic debut in Rio back in 2016, Murphy won three golds medals, sweeping the backstroke events and helping the U.S. win gold in the 4x100m medley relay, where his backstroke lead-off set a world record. In 2017, he turned pro, earned the PAC 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year award, and completed his B.S. in Business Administration from the prestigious Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley. 

As one of the most dominant swimmers in the world, the 23-year-old swept the backstroke events at the 2018 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships, won six medals (three gold and three silver) at the 2018 Swimming World Championships in Hangzhou, China, and was named the 2018 Male Athlete of the Year by USA Swimming at its annual Golden Goggle Awards. In 2021, he shined in Tokyo winning gold in the 4×100 meter medley relay, silver in the 200-meter backstroke and bronze in the 100-meter backstroke.

A native of Ponte Vedra Beach (Jacksonville), Fla., Murphy is passionate about giving every young child the opportunity to learn how to swim and being a role model for young swimmers. He currently trains in Berkeley, CA with the goal of making his third-straight Olympic appearance in Paris.

Murphy also spoke to Cuoco about the Goldfish Swim School, where he serves as an ambassador.

Goldfish Swim School, check out its official website, and follow the swim school on Instagram.

“Live On Air With Steven Cuoco” is a weekday syndicated satellite radio program produced and hosted by Steven Cuoco, who is a veteran expert in public relations, reality TV, media, broadcasting, and podcasting. The radio program is heard in 200 countries. 

Cuoco’s entire informed conversation with Olympic swimmer Ryan Murphy may be heard below.

For more information on Olympic swimming champion Ryan Murphy, follow him on Instagram, and check out his official website.

In this article:Career, Gold, Goldfish Swim School, medalist, Olympic, Ryan murphy, Steven Cuoco, Swimmer
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

A DHL cargo plane broke in two after an emergency landing at the Juan Santamaria international airport in Costa Rica, on April 7, 2022 A DHL cargo plane broke in two after an emergency landing at the Juan Santamaria international airport in Costa Rica, on April 7, 2022

World

Cargo plane breaks in two during emergency landing in Costa Rica

A cargo airplane broke up during an emergency landing in Costa Rica on Thursday.

23 hours ago

World

UK sending Ukraine ‘high-grade’ weaponry after station attack

Britain is sending Ukraine more Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles and 800 anti-tank missiles after an attack on a train station.

11 hours ago
US President Joe Biden made no secret of championing his first nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, who becomes the first Black woman confirmed to the nation's highest bench US President Joe Biden made no secret of championing his first nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, who becomes the first Black woman confirmed to the nation's highest bench

World

Biden eyes political rebound after historic Supreme Court triumph

The Thursday confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US Supreme Court marks an undeniable success for Joe Biden.

14 hours ago

Tech & Science

Staring into the metaverse: Improving how we see the virtual world

Scientists have created a data set of synthetic eye movements that can train the machine learning classifier for a new program.

14 hours ago