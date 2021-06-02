Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Ryan Lochte joins Global Swim Series as part of ‘Race the Legends’

Olympic gold medalist and world champion swimmer Ryan Lochte has joined the Global Swim Series (GSS). Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Ryan Lochte
Ryan Lochte of the United States celebrates with his gold medal during the Victory Ceremony for the men's 400m Individual Medley on Day 1 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre - Digital Journal Staff
Ryan Lochte of the United States celebrates with his gold medal during the Victory Ceremony for the men's 400m Individual Medley on Day 1 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre - Digital Journal Staff

Olympic gold medalist and world champion swimmer Ryan Lochte has joined the Global Swim Series (GSS). Digital Journal has the scoop.

Lochte will kick off the new “Race the Legends” (RTL) format. This format will afford swimmers from all over the globe the privileged opportunity to participate in virtual and actual Races with many of the greatest swimmers of all time. The Global Swim Series will be partnering with many big names in swimming, and the first one that will kick-off will be Ryan Lochte.

He is the second-most decorated swimmer of all time, winning 12 Olympic medals (six gold, three silver, and three bronze). He also holds 39 World Championship titles to his credit, as well as numerous world records, and “Swimmer of the Year” wins.

The mission of the GSS is to promote and grow swimming around the world. Lochte is the ideal swimmer and personality to exemplify competitive, fun, and adventurous swimming.  

Robert Kent is the CEO and founder of the Global Swim Series. “We are so excited to kick off our seventh season with an announcement of this magnitude,” Kent remarked in a press statement. “It is a good day when one of the greatest swimmers of all time joins your team.  Having Ryan kick-off ‘Race The Legends’ will be incredible. It is a dream for all of us at GSS and will be a thrill for swimmers around the world.”

To learn more about the Global Swim Series, check out their official website, and follow on Instagram.

In this article:Champion, Ryan Lochte, Swimmer, World

You may also like:

Business

Canada Post malware cascades with force through interconnected services

Canada Post has been hit by a cyberattack, with emails trying to fool people into clicking links about fictious deliveries.

23 hours ago
Jay Allen Jay Allen

Entertainment

Country artists Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan are engaged

Congratulations are in order for country artists Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan. The couple announced that they are engaged on their social media pages....

23 hours ago
Florida's iconic manatees are dying at unprecedented rates as algae blooms get worse Florida's iconic manatees are dying at unprecedented rates as algae blooms get worse

Tech & Science

Florida’s iconic manatees are dying at unprecedented rates as algae blooms get worse

Florida’s iconic manatees are in danger. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said last week.

8 hours ago
US suspends tariffs on UK, India, EU nations in digital tax dispute: USTR US suspends tariffs on UK, India, EU nations in digital tax dispute: USTR

Business

US suspends tariffs on UK, India, EU nations in digital tax dispute: USTR

The US government is suspending for six months any punitive tariffs on Britain, India and four European nations.

7 hours ago