Ryan Lochte joins Global Swim Series as part of ‘Race the Legends’

Olympic gold medalist and world champion swimmer Ryan Lochte has joined the Global Swim Series (GSS). Digital Journal has the scoop.

Lochte will kick off the new “Race the Legends” (RTL) format. This format will afford swimmers from all over the globe the privileged opportunity to participate in virtual and actual Races with many of the greatest swimmers of all time. The Global Swim Series will be partnering with many big names in swimming, and the first one that will kick-off will be Ryan Lochte.

He is the second-most decorated swimmer of all time, winning 12 Olympic medals (six gold, three silver, and three bronze). He also holds 39 World Championship titles to his credit, as well as numerous world records, and “Swimmer of the Year” wins.

The mission of the GSS is to promote and grow swimming around the world. Lochte is the ideal swimmer and personality to exemplify competitive, fun, and adventurous swimming.

Robert Kent is the CEO and founder of the Global Swim Series. “We are so excited to kick off our seventh season with an announcement of this magnitude,” Kent remarked in a press statement. “It is a good day when one of the greatest swimmers of all time joins your team. Having Ryan kick-off ‘Race The Legends’ will be incredible. It is a dream for all of us at GSS and will be a thrill for swimmers around the world.”

